Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks the Hot ‘French Cowgirl’ Look on South of France Getaway

Gorgeous Sarah Michelle Gellar has been trying out a new look she describes as “French cowgirl” on her sunny South of France getaway — and, suffice it to say, she’s absolutely rocking it.

The scream queen actress has already set her fans’ pulses racing once with some gorgeous bikini shots on the European trip. Now she’s done it again — albeit with a more casual and less revealing look.

Gellar, 49, who found fame in the 1990s in movies like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream 2,” as well as in the eponymous role of the supernatural television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” continues to slay well into the 2020s.

She took to social media to share her new look with her fans and followers.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Nails the ‘French Cowgirl Aesthetic’

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her French cowgirl look with her five million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post came in the form of a carousel comprising six photographs and two videos. In the first video, Gellar films herself riding on horseback. In the second, she films her surroundings on what appears to be a stunning ranch. Five of the six photographs show Gellar flaunting her French cowgirl look. She’s wearing a cowboy hat, a white vest, and baggy blue jeans. In two of those pictures, she’s standing by a horse. The sixth picture is of that same horse eye to eye with a gorgeous Golden Retriever.

Gellar’s caption on the post reads, “Is French Cowgirl Aesthetic a thing?!?”

Of course, the star’s fans of followers had much to say about her fabulous new look in the post’s comments section.

Gellar’s Fans & Followers Loved Her New Look

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Fans and followers of Sarah Michelle Gellar expressed their love for her new look en masse in the comments section of the actress’ post.

One of Gellar’s followers commented, “Wow! Thanks for sharing queen 😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “I’m loving the hat, Sarah Michelle 😎.”

Someone else said, “Great pictures Sarah and I just love the hat, it’s so cute, looks like your [sic] having a wonderful time, have a terrific day and week lots of Love always,❤️❤️.”

“Sarah this is so cuteee stoppppppp,” said somebody else.

One Instagram user noted, “The hat! was made for this honestly 👏🏼🥰.”

Meanwhile, model, television personality, and the wife of music superstar John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, humorously asked, “Why would you go on a family vacation without me and my family?”

Finally, another individual wrote, “Icon 🔥 you make anything iconic.”

We’re so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar appears to be enjoying her vacation in France. She deserves it after a busy 2026. So far, her screen credits this year include comedy horror movie “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” action comedy disaster film “Stop! That! Train!,” animated comedy series “Breaking Bear,” and the Netflix talent show “Star Search.”

Upon her return from France, Gellar is set to appear in the supernatural romance film “Thud” and the mystery drama thriller series “Bad Summer People.” We can’t wait to see her in them both.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.