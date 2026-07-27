Elizabeth Hurley Spills on Meeting Miley Cyrus and Whirlwind Romance with Billy Ray

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about getting closer to the Cyrus family, amid her relationship with country singer and “Hannah Montana” star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The ’90s supermodel and the singer surprised everyone with their romance reveal on Easter Sunday 2025. The two first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise,” but didn’t start seeing each other until after Cyrus’ split from ex-wife Firerose in 2024.

Appearing on a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Hurley gave some insight into the unlikely pair’s love life, as well as what she thinks of Cyrus’ daughter, Miley Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley on Meeting Miley Cyrus

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During her chat with Cohen, the 61-year-old stunner talked a bit about how their two families have blended so far. Hurley is mom to a 24-year-old son, Damian; Cyrus, meanwhile, is dad to six children: Miley, Braison, Noah, Trace, Brandi, and Christopher.

“He gets on really well with my family because when he’s here, I often have a lot of family staying. I’ve been lucky to meet some of his kids, and they seem fabulous,” Hurley told Cohen. “I love his dogs who live in Tennessee. He loves my dogs that live here. He’s got a favorite of my dogs. My spaniel called Ava follows him around and goes into mourning when he leaves, so we have really integrated pretty well.”

Cohen then specifically asked whether Hurley has meet Miley.

“I have. I have met Miley. She’s adorable,” Hurley replied, adding that she hadn’t met Miley before her relationship with the singer’s dather.

“But my son used to love ‘Hannah Montana,’ so he loved Father Montana, and you know, he loved Miley too, so I always knew who she was, and when he was a young teen, he used to love all her music,” Hurley continued. “I used to have to watch her music videos like ‘Wrecking Ball ‘ a zillion times with him, so we were very familiar with who she was, and I knew I was going to like her, and I do like her.”

Elizabeth Hurley‘s Relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus

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Elsewhere in the conversation, Cohen noted that he simply couldn’t understand how Hurley and Cyrus were a couple when they first got together. “But it clearly works, so tell me why this relationship works so well,” he then asked Hurley, telling her to “explain it to me like I’m dumb.”

“We are remarkably similar in strangely different ways. I think we’ve had different upbringings, but very similar life experiences in a way,” she explained. “We’ve both been in showbiz our whole lives. We’ve both lived out of suitcases our entire lives, so that’s very normal for us, and as you know, it’s very difficult, I think, for people not in show business to ever get that you always have your passport in your purse, and if someone offers you a good job, you’ll fly off and do it at any given moment.”

She said he understands how unreliable one can be when they’re in the industry, saying he gets that “work comes first.”

“We’re both country mice at heart and, you know, I mean, it’s pretty new still. We’ve only been together nearly 18 months, but we spend the vast majority of our time in the countryside, whether it’s in England or Tennessee, and we like doing the same things, which some people would think is a little odd,” she added.

She explained that they both like birth watching, with matching long-lens binoculars. “I do the gardening. He sits under a tree and plays his guitar, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Hurley concluded, “May sound odd to some people, but for me, it’s bliss.”