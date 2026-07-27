‘The View’ is Off the Air: When Will the Hosts Return?

Fans tuning into ABC’s “The View” for their daily dose of Hot Topics might be wondering why the studio is looking a bit quiet.

“The View” has temporarily stepped away from live broadcasts, leaving the co-hosts’ usual seats empty while the network airs scheduled encore episodes. If you’ve noticed the shift to reruns and are wondering where Whoopi Goldberg and the panel went, here is what’s going on and when you can expect them back.

Why Isn’t ‘The View’ Airing Live Shows?

Entertainment Weekly reported that “The View” is currently on hiatus. It aired its finale on July 24, closing out Season 29.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro, and Sarah Haines regularly film new episodes from September through August of the following year. Then, they take a month’s hiatus from filming.

The news outlet reported that for the next month, “The View” will air reruns from this past season. The live panel won’t officially return to the Hot Topics table with fresh episodes until after Labor Day.

There has not yet been a return date for “The View” announced. The series generally ends its hiatus in September.

How Long Has ‘The View’ Been on the Air?

Play

When ABC journlist Barbara Walters came up with the idea for “The View” back in 1997, daytime TV was mostly just drama-filled talk shows and soap operas. She wanted to try something totally different.

She conceived a daytime talk series helmed by five women from completely different generations and backgrounds, where they sat around one table and discussed the topic of the day. Joining forces with Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar, and Debbie Matenopoulos, Walters created a format where unscripted, unfiltered conversations were the show’s main event.

The show’s famous “Hot Topics” segment quickly became the place where everyone turned to see real-time debates on pop culture and politics. Over the years, there have been 24 co-hosts of the series, including Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, and Star Jones, who all took their seats at the table. Throughout 29 seasons, the series became famous for its explosive arguments, viral moments, and must-see celebrity interviews.

Nearly three decades later, “The View” continues to make history. It continues to shape political commentary and pop culture one hot topic at a time.

Will All The Co-Hosts Be Returning For Season 30?

ABC ABC/ Jeff Neira

There has not been any news surrounding a panelist shakeup for Season 30 of “The View.” Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro, and Sarah Haines are all reportedly set to return to the series when its summer hiatus is over.

Its current co-host stability has become the show’s greatest strength over the past several seasons. This specific lineup has cultivated a rare level of chemistry that keeps audiences hooked.

As “The View” prepares to hit a landmark 30th season milestone, keeping these six distinct voices at the table ensures the iconic daytime institution continues to entertain millions and dominate daily pop-culture conversations without missing a single beat.