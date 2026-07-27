Daymond John Reveals the Business Advice That Changed Everything

Daymond John of “Shark Tank” is known for his straightforward advice on the hit show, and he gave fans some of his signature wisdom at Fanatics Fest.

Daymond John Says Passion Should Come Before Profit

Getty Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary attend the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of “Shark Tank” during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios.

“If you’re starting something that you love, you have to want to do it for free. I always say to kids, you know, you got to get paid for what you’d do for free; you’d be able to sell whatever you would buy,” the entrepreneur told Fox News Digital.

“So, any business is a great business. Emptying garbage is a great business if you really love it. If you’re doing it just for money, though, you’ll be screwed,” he continued.

Fanatics Fest is an immersive festival, and Daymond expressed his excitement to be there to Fox News Digital. He described himself as a fan and was thrilled that everything from WWE to UFC was there. He was thrilled to be there for the sports, the signings, and the trading.

The FUBU Founder Shares the Inspiration Behind His Brand

Getty will.i.am, and Daymond John attend a Haute Living celebration with will.i.am at The Moore Miami.

Daymond is also the founder of FUBU and has been working toward his goals since he was a child. His highly successful company was founded in 1992 with his childhood friends. It’s now known all over the world, but John did everything himself in the beginning, down to sewing wool hats and T-shirts together at his mother’s house.

The New York City native has described being frustrated by Timberland and other companies to The Source magazine in the past and credits it as the reason he invented FUBU. He said his inspiration was a love for fashion and music.

He described himself as a designer who came onto the scene at an exciting time, when hip-hop was young and fresh.

“I was just happy to wear the clothes that I was making as well as seeing artists and other people wear the clothes that I was making for them,” Daymond said.

How Daymond John Evaluates Entrepreneurs on ‘Shark Tank’

Getty Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran attend the 76th Creative Arts Emmys Winner’s Walk at Peacock Theater.

He first appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2009 and has been a longtime cast member. John has invested in several businesses throughout the show, including Bombas and Bubba’s-Q Boneless Ribs.

“I always look for the person first — before the idea,” he told Inc. about his approach on “Shark Tank.” “I need to know that they are going to get the right information, and not go off and make mistakes without at least trying to educate themselves. I value an entrepreneur I can get behind and trust because I know they are attempting to move forward in life.”

Daymond is one of the hardest Sharks to impress on the show and is known for being a selective investor, so fans of “Shark Tank” are seeing that his views off-camera are the same as they are on the popular TV series.