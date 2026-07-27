Future of 3 Beloved HGTV Shows Currently in Limbo

One year after opting not to renew a slew of long-running series, the summer of 2026 has been busy for HGTV, with the premieres of multiple new shows, from “Roast My Rental” with comedian Leslie Jones and HGTV personality Jasmine Roth to “Extreme Buyers Club” starring real estate agent Noel Collier.

But fans continue to ask for status updates on three beloved shows whose futures remain uncertain — “Unsellable Houses,” “Down Home Fab,” and “No Demo Reno.” Here’s what we know about the fates of each series.

Fans Keep Begging on Social Media For ‘Unsellable Houses’ to Return

HGTV Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”

It’s been close to two years since new episodes of “Unsellable Houses” aired on HGTV. The popular show featured twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb renovating and staging Washington homes that had been sitting on the housing market with no good offers. The sisters own Lamb & Co., a real estate and home renovation company in Snohomish, Washington.

The fifth season of “Unsellable Houses” debuted in the fall of 2024 and re-runs continue to air on HGTV, but there’s been no word from the sisters or the network about the show’s future, despite fans continuing to request updates on social media.

On a July 9 post Davis shared with photos of her summer, fans flooded the comment section with pleas for “Unsellable Houses” to return, including a note from one fan that said, “Miss miss miss seeing you two!! Will there ever be another show?🥺😢” but she has not responded.

The only show-related comment she replied to was from someone who wrote, “I am so missing you all from watching all your shows and then it’s over and I don’t want it to be lol do you have a YouTube station or anything?” Davis simply answered, “not currently. 😢”

Back in October 2025, Lamb offered a bit more hope when a fan expressed hope on another post that she and Davis had “another show brewing” and Lamb replied, “Always 😍”

HGTV did not immediately respond to EntertainmentNow’s request for an update on the status of “Unsellable Houses.”

HGTV’s ‘Down Home Fab’ Premiered Its 3rd Season in 2025

HGTV Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of HGTV’s “Down Home Fab.”

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have also gone silent on the status of their HGTV show, “Down Home Fab.” The show’s third season aired from May to July 2025, and the couple has shared no evidence of filming new content for the show since.

Chelsea first rose to fame on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” and viewers watched their relationship blossom on “Teen Mom 2” before they married in 2016. They had the perfect ingredients for a successful HGTV show, raising four kids on a farm and renovating homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fans swooned over Chelsea’s July 18 post of them dancing together at home, captioning the video, “Life when you marry the nice guy.”

One of the show’s design producers, Mary Tjon Joe Pin, moved her family to the area and in June, she and Chelsea announced they’ve teamed up to launch Down Home Designs, providing design services to clients.

During an interview with PauseRewind in April, the DeBoers gave no indication that their HGTV days are over, though. When asked about making the transition from MTV to HGTV stars, Chelsea gushed, “I am so happy. Like, I cannot tell you. The first time I saw ‘HGTV’s Chelsea DeBoer’ instead of ‘Teen Mom 2’ I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is so exciting!'”

While she acknowledged her MTV shows gave her a platform and her start in the industry, Chelsea said she feels like “there’s a little bit more respect or something being able to be tied to something like HGTV and career-wise, that just means a lot to me. I feel like people take you a little bit more seriously when you’re on HGTV.”

HGTV also did not respond to EntertainmentNow’s request for an update on the future of “Down Home Fab.”

Jenn Todryk Has Said ‘No Demo Reno’ is On Hold at HGTV

HGTV Jenn Todryk of HGTV’s “No Demo Reno”

Another popular HGTV show, Jenn Todryk’s “No Demo Reno,” has never been officially canceled and still airs in re-runs on the network, but new episodes haven’t aired since December 2023.

On March 14, 2026, the Texas mom of three school-aged kids — son Von and daughters Berkley and Vivienne — shared in her Instagram Stories that she’s now relieved she said no to a fourth season so she could be more present for her family.

“I do think I chose to walk away at the perfect time,” Todryk wrote over a photo from the set of her show, in which she redesigned spaces without major demolition. “I didn’t want my kids to spend their childhood on a ‘set,’ I didn’t want their home and safe space to feel like a set or be at home while I was away.”

In March 2025, Todryk told TV Insider, “I am super grateful that I have a really awesome relationship with HGTV. I know that the door is open so whenever I want to make content, I can. That’s something I’m really grateful for. But life is so busy right now, I’m just trying to survive with all the home life stuff now. But HGTV is great and I really have loved working with them.”