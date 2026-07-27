Tyla Announces 34-Date ‘A*Pop World Tour’ Following Sophomore Album Release

Fresh off the July 24 release of her sophomore studio album, Tyla has announced “The A*POP,World Tour,” a 34-date headlining trek across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Africa in support of “A*POP,”

Announced today and presented by Live Nation, the tour marks the South African singer’s first headlining run across the four regions. The announcement follows the July 24 release of her 14-track album, “A*POP,” via FAX and Epic Records. Artist presales begin Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. local time through Laylo, while general ticket sales begin Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. local time at TylaWorld.com, a spokesperson told EntertainmmentNOW!.

The tour news follows a series of high-profile appearances supporting the album, including a July 24 performance on NBC’s “Today” Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza and the halftime show at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. According to Live Nation, Tyla became the first international artist to headline the event’s halftime show in its 30-year history.

The European leg begins Monday, Oct. 12, in Paris at Zénith Paris before continuing to Amsterdam, London, Brussels and Stockholm.

The North American leg begins Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California. The 19-date run includes stops in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Los Angeles before concluding Saturday, Dec. 19, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The tour concludes with select performances across Africa in December and January, including Lagos, Nigeria, and Tyla’s home country of South Africa, where she is scheduled to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

How does “A*POP” build on Tyla’s career momentum?

“A*POP” builds on the musical direction Tyla established by blending Amapiano, pop and R&B. The album features the singles “Chanel,” “Is It Love” and “She Did It Again,” featuring Zara Larsson.

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The project follows Tyla’s breakthrough success with “Water,” which earned the singer her first Grammy Award. According to Billboard, the single helped establish her as one of Africa’s fastest-rising global stars. Billboard also reported that “Chanel” reached No. 1 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, while “Is It Love” became her fourth No. 1 on the chart.

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The album and accompanying tour mark Tyla’s latest career milestone as she expands her international footprint across four continents starting this October.