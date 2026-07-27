Get Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Santa Tell Me’ & 3 More Festive Favorites on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 28

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, July 28. The schedule is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event, which transforms the network into a holiday movie destination throughout the month. This seasonal celebration gives fans an opportunity to revisit Christmas favorites during the summer while counting down to the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later in the year.

After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas with the Darlings’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the charming, younger brother of her wealthy boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas.

Stars Katrina Law, Carlo Marks and Steve Bacic.

“Christmas with the Darlings” premiered on November 8, 2020.

‘A Suite Holiday Romance’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): It’s Christmas week when Sabrina Post, arrives at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City, ready to accept the ghostwriting position for the memoir of Grayson Westcott – a famous art dealer. As a struggling writer, Sabrina can’t believe her luck: a paycheck and a stay in her own suite at the hotel. She feels like Cordelia, the heroine from her favorite series of children’s books written by Hazel Holley. What promises to be a perfect week is complicated when Sabrina meets Ian Turner, a handsome British visitor, at the hotel bar. When Ian assumes Sabrina is another wealthy guest at the hotel, she doesn’t correct him – a decision she doesn’t regret after learning that Ian is a member of the British aristocracy. Or so she thinks. The truth is that Ian is not a wealthy lord but is the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton. Ian is in town for the holidays to oversee the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. As the week unfolds, Sabrina shows Ian Christmas in New York and the two start to fall for each other.

Starring Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood.

“A Suite Holiday Romance” premiered on December 13, 2025.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” premiered on November 8, 2025.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” premiered on November 9, 2024.