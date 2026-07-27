Harry Jowsey Reveals a Loss Made Him Ready for Marriage

Harry Jowsey is no stranger to dating reality shows. He won New Zealand’s “Heartbreak Island” in 2018. Jowsey, 29, then went to the United States for the first season of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle.” The reality star is back to find his wife on the new series, “Let’s Marry Harry.”

Harry Jowsey Says Losing His Dad Changed His Opinion About Commitment

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The “Boyfriend Material” podcast host will try to find his wife among 20 single women on Netflix. Jowsey told E! News why he wants to settle down.

“Losing my father was obviously the biggest turning point,” he said. “In anyone’s life, losing a parent is really difficult.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s father died in 2024. “Those last moments with my dad talking about that would be the biggest thing I was upset about, was I didn’t have kids and a wife to meet him,” Jowsey said. “So, that was really difficult and it made me take everything in life a little more serious.”

Harry Jowsey’s Ex-Girlfriend Is on ‘Let’s Marry Harry’

Netflix Georgia Hassarati, Sonny Henty, Amanda Kloots in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’

He said “good friends” helped him find the one on and off camera. The reality star previously dated Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati, and Jessica Vestal. The trailer revealed Hassarati, 29, has a guest appearance.

This is surprising since Hassarati accused Jowsey of unwarranted jealousy in 2023. She went to Coachella for work and claimed he constantly asked for updates in a TikTok, according to E! News.

“He got mad at me anyway,” Hassarati said. “I let him do what he did and break up with me with a pathetic handwritten letter that he left on his bed… I didn’t look back.”

Amanda Kloots, who also competed in “Dancing with the Stars,” will be seen helping Jowsey find love. The guest stars will act as judges for compatibility challenges, according to PEOPLE. They will determine who should go home after the competition.

This aspect of the series is similar to “Perfect Match.” Jowsey was a contestant in season 2 and matched with Vestal from “Love Is Blind” season 6. That relationship ended in 2024, and she claimed his time with professional dancer Rylee Arnold was her last straw.

They had to keep their relationship a secret until the full season was released. But he was able to be with Arnold in public as he competed. Vestal said they broke up on the same day Jowsey was seen leaving a Tate McRae concert with his dance partner.

Arnold revealed months later that they were just friends, but understood why there were rumors. “[It] seemed like it ’cause there was obvious chemistry,” she said.

Professional boxer Sonny Henty is seen with Kloots and Hassarti in the trailer. There is also a good chance Alex Cooper will appear in the show because she’s a producer of the series.

If Jowsey’s journey was successful, then he can hopefully say goodbye to dating drama. “Let’s Marry Harry” premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix.