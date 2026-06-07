‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Rylee Arnold Celebrates Milestone Birthday in Style (PHOTOS)

One “Dancing With the Stars” pro just celebrated a milestone birthday. On June 5, 2026, Rylee Arnold turned 21. DWTS season 1 premiered on June 1, 2005, making the show officially older than its youngest pro.

In honor of the big event, Rylee Arnold celebrated with a night on the town with loved ones. Check out her beautiful ensemble for the evening and see what fans had to say.

Rylee Arnold Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With an Adorable All-Black Ensemble

Utah-based dancer Rylee Arnold couldn’t wait to celebrate her 21st birthday this week. Almost immediately, she updated her Instagram bio to read, “21 🤎💫 Professional dancer on DWTS 🪩✨”

Of course, she also excitedly shared her stylish birthday outfit with fans.

“EEEEK IM 21 !!!!!! ✨😽🧁” Rylee shared on Instagram, attaching several photos.

The dancer posed next to a pool at dusk. She donned a long-sleeved black dress with a hemline that reached to her thighs. Rylee accessorized the outfit with a pair of smart black heels and a matching handbag. She was ready for a fun night out to celebrate her milestone birthday.

In the comments, fans and colleagues alike expressed kind birthday wishes for Rylee.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful baby girl!!🎉” her mother, Mindy Arnold, wrote in the comments.

“cutest 😍😍” Rylee’s boyfriend, Walker Lyons, added.

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, and Carter Williams all left special messages for their friend.

“Last night was actually the bestest and most fun ever!!! I’m so happy!!!! 🥹🤍” Rylee shared in a subsequent Instagram reel, featuring her night on the town. In the clip, she flips her hair and twirls before giving the camera a huge, sincere laugh.

“I have a feeling 21 is your year 🔥❤️” one follower wrote.

The Young Dancer Vulnerably Speaks on Life With Type 1 Diabetes

“Dancing With the Stars” fans know Rylee Arnold as a young, vibrant dancer with a brilliant future ahead of her. However, she also lives with Type 1 diabetes. In a recent Instagram post, she bravely spoke up about the harsh realities of living with the condition.

“Had to poke some fun for one of the worst mornings I’ve had with type 1 diabetes 😭😂 here to say if you are in my same position right now just know you aren’t alone ❤️” the 21-year-old captioned the Instagram reel.

“Do you ever just get so exhausted of type 1 diabetes that you just have to cry it out…. Cause I do all the time!!!” she wrote over the video as she wiped away tears.

Overall, fans appreciated the young dancer’s display of vulnerability.

“Thank you for being so real about this,” one fan kindly wrote. “People see the smile, but they don’t always see the constant work, worry, and exhaustion that comes with Type 1 diabetes. My heart goes out to you. Give yourself grace on the hard days—you’re doing better than you probably realize. Sending you a big hug and hoping tomorrow is a much better day. ❤️🫶🏻”

Fans can catch Rylee Arnold back in action when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this fall. “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on Monday, July 13, on ABC.