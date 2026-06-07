Lindsay Arnold Shares Her Daughters Are Trying a New Sport Outside Dance (PHOTOS)

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold is the proud mother of two girls, with a baby boy due this summer.

Dance may run in the family’s veins, but this summer, her daughters’ activities look a little different. This year, Sage, 5, and June, 3, are taking tennis lessons for the first time.

Check out the sweet photos and see what Sage and June thought about the new activity.

Lindsay Arnold’s Daughters Started Tennis Lessons This Summer

Sam Cusick and Lindsay Arnold have already enrolled their daughters in dance classes. But now that summer is here, the family decided it was time for the girls to branch out and try something new. This summer, their daughters are taking tennis lessons.

“Sage and June started tennis lessons and they loved it! Nothing is sweeter than watching your kids try something new🥹🫶🏻” the professional dancer shared on Instagram. She attached photos of the girls posing in their tennis outfits, complete with skirts, visors, and child-sized rackets.

Overall, fans enjoyed seeing Lindsay’s daughters try a sport in addition to dance. Many went wild for the adorable outfits, while others appreciated that she kept the little girls active during the summer.

Dance will always play an important role in the girls’ lives, but fans loved seeing them enjoy new sports as well.

“As a lifelong tennis player, I love this so much! It’s such a wonderful sport. 💕” one of Lindsay’s followers wrote in the comments.

“Oh em gee…Stop it! They are the cutest!! 😍” another added.

“June’s tennis outfit is cutting edge!!!! They are beautiful girls like their mama- can’t wait to see them with baby brother!!!” an Instagram user complimented the girls.

The Cusick Family Prepares to Welcome Their Son This Summer

Sam Cusick and Lindsay Arnold absolutely love raising their daughters. However, they’re very excited to add a son to the mix this summer.

On Instagram, the dancer noted that they’re enjoying quality time together as they prepare to become a family of five. She attached several photos, including the girls at a dance recital, spending time with their parents outdoors, and even fun days at the pool.

Having a newborn at home will certainly change things, but Sam and Lindsay seem to be doing everything in their power to make their daughters feel appreciated and loved.

Now, fans eagerly anticipate the birth of the family’s son. Lindsay is still running her business, but her latest maternity photos suggest she is due very soon. Fans wish the best for the family and a safe delivery. They’re excited to learn more about the baby as soon as the family provides updates.

With a newborn and two small daughters at home, Lindsay Arnold likely won’t compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this fall. But fans can tune in and see her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, show her skills in the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on Monday, July 13 on ABC. DWTS season 35 follows this September on the network.