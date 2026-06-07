Alyson Hannigan Misses ‘Buffy’ Co-Star Anthony Head: ‘It Can Never Heal’

Alyson Hannigan is mourning the loss of her beloved friend and former co-star, Anthony Head.

The actress paid tribute to Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles on the cult-favorite series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, following news of the actor’s death at age 72.

Alyson Hannigan Remembers Anthony Head

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant took to social media one day after the news broke to publicly share her shock and heartbreak.

“This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal,” she wrote on Saturday, June 6, alongside a throwback photo of the pair. Hannigan added a broken heart emoji.

“Oh Tonal…I am so grateful to have had you in my life! I want to say a million wonderful things about you and yet I can’t seem to find the words that would do you justice,” she continued. “I love you so much and will miss you forever. RIP”

Fellow “Buffy” star Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, “He loved you so dearly Aly.”

Head died from complications due to pneumonia, his daughters, Emily and Daisy, announced on Friday.

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” they shared in a statement to BBC. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

‘Buffy’ Losses

Tragically, Head is not the first of the core “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actors to have passed in recent years.

As one fan in Hannigan’s comments noted, “The past year and a half in the Buffyverse…. I’m not sure I can take anymore ❤️‍🩹 this one hurt.”

“Gossip Girl” star Michelle Trachtenberg — who played Buffy’s younger sister Dawn — died in February 2025 at the age of 39. Her cause of death was later revealed to be complications with diabetes mellitus.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” her representative, Gary Mantoosh, told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” actress took to social media to honor her young co-star.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends,” she wrote alongside a series of photos through the years.

In March, Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris on the beloved series, passed away from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP 💔😢,” Hannigan shared in a tribute to Brendon.

The WB series ran from 1997 to 2003 and also featured stars such as Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for the Buffy fam,” another fan shared in the comments of Hannigan’s latest tribute, adding a single crying emoji.