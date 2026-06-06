‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Shares Heartfelt Tributes After Anthony Head’s Death

The cast of “Ted Lasso” is remembering Anthony Head not as the ruthless Rupert Mannion fans loved to hate, but as a beloved friend, colleague, and mentor whose kindness left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

News of Head’s death at age 72 prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, co-stars, and members of the entertainment community, including several actors who shared the screen with him on the hit Apple TV+ series.

While Rupert became one of the show’s most memorable villains, those who knew Head personally described a man who couldn’t have been more different from the character he portrayed.

Co-Stars Remember the Man Behind Rupert

Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent on the series and was a writer and executive producer, shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering Head as “a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world with such grace and humanity.”

Goldstein went on to call Head “the best person,” adding that he was “infinitely charming and kind” and “a joy” to be around.

The tribute resonated with fans who spent four seasons watching Head bring Rupert to life. Despite playing a character who often frustrated viewers, Head’s performance helped make Rupert one of the show’s most compelling figures.

Jeremy Swift, who portrayed Higgins on “Ted Lasso,” also shared a touching message after learning of Head’s passing.

“Goodbye Tony,” Swift wrote. “You will be greatly missed.”

The pair shared numerous scenes throughout the series, with Higgins often finding himself caught between his loyalty to AFC Richmond and his long, complicated working relationship with Rupert.

A Legacy That Extended Far Beyond ‘Ted Lasso’

Getty Members of the “Ted Lasso” cast pose with Emmy Awards during a celebration of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series. Several cast members recently shared tributes honoring Anthony Head following his death at age 72.

Although many younger viewers came to know Head through “Ted Lasso,” the English actor built a career that spanned decades across television, film, and theater.

His credits included memorable roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Merlin,” “Little Britain,” and countless stage productions throughout the United Kingdom.

On “Ted Lasso,” Head’s portrayal of Rupert evolved from Rebecca Welton’s manipulative ex-husband into one of the show’s central antagonists. Yet even as viewers rooted against Rupert, Head’s charisma and nuanced performance helped make the character unforgettable.

That ability to separate the actor from the role became a recurring theme throughout the tributes shared following his death.

Again and again, colleagues described Head as generous, warm, and deeply supportive — qualities that stood in stark contrast to the character that introduced him to a new generation of fans.

As messages continue to pour in, one sentiment appears again and again: Anthony Head may have played one of television’s most notorious villains, but those who knew him best remember someone entirely different.

For the cast and fans of “Ted Lasso,” the loss is not just that of a talented performer. It is the loss of a colleague, a friend, and a man whose impact extended far beyond the screen.