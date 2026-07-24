Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Split After More Than a Year Together

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have reportedly gone their separate ways after more than a year of dating.

According to People, the “The Boys” actor, 41, and the Victoria’s Secret model, 29, have ended their relationship. TMZ first reported the news, while People confirmed the split through a source. Representatives for Crawford and Merritt did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in early 2025 after they were seen together in Los Angeles. Their relationship gained more attention in April 2025 when they were photographed sharing a kiss in New York City, effectively confirming they were more than friends.

The Couple Made Several Public Appearances

Although Crawford and Merritt largely kept their relationship private, they stepped out together on several occasions throughout the past year.

The couple attended the 2025 U.S. Open together and later appeared at Falconeri’s dinner celebrating its Ultrafine Cashmere Collection in Los Angeles in April 2026. The event also reunited Crawford with his former “Gossip Girl” co-star Leighton Meester, making headlines among longtime fans of the hit CW series.

Despite their public appearances, neither Crawford nor Merritt regularly discussed their relationship in interviews or on social media, keeping much of their romance out of the spotlight.

Crawford Recently Entered a New Career Chapter

The reported split comes during a period of major professional changes for Crawford.

In May, Prime Video’s “The Boys” concluded after five seasons, bringing an end to Crawford’s run as The Deep. Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show”, the actor reflected positively on his experience with the series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: (L-R) Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry, Antony Starr, Susan Heyward, Colby Minifie and Chace Crawford attend Prime Video’s “The Boys” screening and conversation at 92NY on June 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“I mean, five seasons over seven years, it was incredible,” Crawford said. “The writing this year too, they’re doing such a good job with landing the plane and really figuring everything out. It was really a special show.”

Outside of acting, Crawford also expanded into fashion with the launch of his brand, American Dream Clubhouse.

Before his relationship with Merritt became public, Crawford spoke candidly about dating during a December 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. At the time, he described himself as a thoughtful homebody who enjoys cooking for dates and joked that “bad tats,” particularly neck tattoos, were one of his biggest dating dealbreakers.

More recently, Crawford also reflected on his “Gossip Girl” years during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, explaining that while some cast members dated one another during the show’s run, he was not among them.

The breakup also arrives as both stars appear focused on new opportunities, with Crawford expanding beyond acting and Merritt continuing her work across fashion and modeling.

Neither Crawford nor Merritt has publicly commented on the reported breakup. Based on the available reports, the split appears to have been amicable as both continue focusing on their respective careers.