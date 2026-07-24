Brendan Fraser and Sarah Michelle Gellar Lead New Animated Series That’s Not for the Faint of Heart

*Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 1 of “Breaking Bear”

If you consider yourself a fan of gory and irreverent TV shows, “Breaking Bear” is the show for you. The 2-episode series premiered on Tubi on July 24, and it’s as entertaining as it is bizarre. The writer and showrunner is Julian Nitzberg, who’s best known for “Mike Judge Presents: Takes from the Tour Bus” and the documentary “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia,” produced by “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville.

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Meet the Voice Cast

The main characters of “Breaking Bear” are voiced by Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Josh Gad. The three play bear siblings Jer, Blair, and Alistair, who wake up after a long winter hibernation ready to find food. Viewers quickly discover that the title is indeed a play on “Breaking Bad.”

After struggling to find food due to fracking and increased bear-proofing of food containers, they eventually stumble upon a camper van. Inside, Dwight Salter (Chris Parnell) and Wink Chessman (Matthew Lillard) are in Hazmat suits and cooking up meth. After stealing rotisserie chicken from their fridge, the bears fight them, while Alistair gets addicted to meth after mistaking it for salt.

Tubi Josh Gad as Alistair in ‘Breaking Bear’

How the Bears Get Into the Meth Business

Eventually, the siblings decide they’re going to sell the meth to raise money as a solution to saving their forest. Thanks to Alistair and Blair, they soon add two extra ingredients to make their drug stand out from all the others. The series also co-stars Elizabeth Hurley and Annie Murphy.

Tubi Josh Gad, Sarah Michelle Geller and Brendan Fraser as Alistair, Blair, and Jer in ‘Breaking Bear’

“It’s an equal opportunity offender,” Fraser told TV Insider at the 2025 New York Comic Con. “If you have pearls to clutch, you might want to leave them at home.”

“I think I’m in charge. I manage to screw things up generally more,” he said.

“And I fix them,” Gellar replied. “And she punishes herself for it for being codependent,” Fraser added.

Is ‘Breaking Bear’ Worth Watching?

The show is definitely “adults-only,” but some adults may even find “Breaking Bear” too insane. For everyone else who is looking for something original, offensive, and difficult to categorize, this show may be exactly what you’re looking for.