Is LeBron James Heading to Primetime? One Emmy Winner May Have Just Signaled It

If you somehow managed not to hear the big news, LeBron James has agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers. The argued GOAT of the NBA signed a two-year deal with the 76ers, and with a stacked roster including James, the team has shot themselves to the top of the list of likely champions for the 2026-2027 season. As the sports world, fans, and celebrities soak in the news and flock to social media to express their shock and/or excitement, there’s one Emmy winner who subtly implied the possibility that James may make another big move come the fall. A move that takes him to primetime.

Does Quinta Brunson Want LeBron James on ‘Abbott Elementary’?

ABC QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH ABBOTT ELEMENTARY .

Emmy-winning Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary was one of the celebs expressing her excitement about James joining the 76ers. Upon hearing the news, Brunson took to her Instagram Story and posted an edited meme of James wearing a 76ers hat with the caption, “Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this my life.” She additionally added the comment, “OMFG.” Brunson’s next story post was a picture of herself standing next to James.

But it was the third post in her story that has people in the entertainment world talking. She took a screenshot of the following response on X (formerly Twitter) and commented with 😏. The response itself posed the question, “Is he gonna be in abbott elementary”? Take a look for yourself at the X post here, and head over to Instagram to see Brunson’s story.

is he gonna be in abbott elementary https://t.co/GL51ovC1Zj— suri (@suricidal) July 24, 2026

Now, does this mean James will be incorporated in the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary? No, it does not. However, it suggests that Brunson is open to the idea and may get the ball rolling to make sure that happens. Not for nothing, James has a history of acting, starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Has History of Showcasing Philly-Based Celebs & Athletes

Over the course of it’s five year run, Abbott Elementary has proven that it’s funny, innovative, and one of the best comedies on television. However, it’s also proven that it’s a beacon of Philadelphia pride, the place in which the series is set and creator Brunson is from. From one episode to the next, viewers will catch the occasional reference that serves as a reminder that Philadelphia is the other star of the show, whether that be local Philly language or a mention of an aspect unique to the city.

Brunson and her writing team have also welcomed actors and musicians onto the Abbott Elementary set who have ties to Philly. Since premiering, fans of the series have seen Philly natives Kevin Hart (72 Hours), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), and Jill Scott guest star. Also, Philadelphia Eagles members Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and DeVonta Smith have all made guest appearances, in addition to Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, and former 76er, Andre Iguodala.

So what do you think? Would you like to see James appear on Abbott Elementary?