3 Paramount+ Shows Ending Soon, Including a Must-Watch Spinoff

Paramount+ is shaking up its lineup as several of its TV series prepare to take their final bow. While some are ending after successful runs, others are wrapping up sooner than fans expected. Here are three Paramount+ shows ending soon, including a hit series spinoff that has built a loyal fan base.

‘Colin From Accounts’

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“Colin From Accounts” is set to wrap up its run on the streaming platform with its upcoming third season.

The farewell season is scheduled to premiere in Australia on July 27. However, Paramount+ has yet to announce a U.S. premiere date.

News that “Colin From Accounts” would conclude with its third season was announced on July 15.

“Creatively, it feels like the right time to say goodbye to ‘Colin From Accounts’ after three seasons,” stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall said in a statement (via Deadline).

“We love everything about making this show,” they continued. “From writing all 24 episodes and producing with our amazing partners at Easy Tiger, to acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew, to sitting in the edit with our wonderful post team, where we are currently wrapping things up. We’re going to miss making this show terribly, but we hope you love season three as much as we do. Thank you for watching, it means the world.”

‘Mayor of Kingstown’

In January 2026, Paramount+ confirmed that the crime thriller “Mayor of Kingstown” has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The series, starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, has officially wrapped filming its final installment. However, Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date for the concluding season.

“I am so very thankful for all of your support over the years—it has given my stride and purpose in my recovery and love in my heart,” Renner said in a June 30 Instagram post. “Thank you cast and crew for carrying me through when necessary.”

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will also return for its fifth and last season on Paramount+. It is expected to premiere in 2027.

“From the very beginning, ‘Strange New Worlds’ set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman said in a statement (via TVInsider). “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

Meanwhile, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will not have a third season after it was canceled. The series has already filmed Season 2, but an exact premiere date has not been announced. It is expected to debut in 2027.