Morgan Wallen Drops New Solo Single ‘Been By Now’

Morgan Wallen released “Been By Now” early July 24, his first solo single of the year and the lead offering from what he’s described as unfinished plans for a next project. Wallen gave the track its live debut a week earlier during a sold-out stop at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, part of his “Still the Problem Tour,” before releasing the studio version to streaming services.

“Been By Now” was co-written by Wallen with longtime collaborators Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, and Taylor Phillips and produced by Joey Moi, who has shaped Wallen’s sound since his earliest releases.

The mid-tempo track centers on a relationship stalled in a “will-they-or-won’t-they” stage, with Wallen singing, “If it was meant to be, we’d have been by now.”

Where Does the New Single Fit Into Wallen’s Record-Breaking Run?

The new single arrives as Wallen’s fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, continues to lead the industry. It was the top-selling album in the U.S. across all genres for the first six months of 2026. Since debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025, the album has spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the chart and has remained in the Top 10 ever since — a run that has already produced six No. 1 singles, according to Forbes.

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How Is the ‘Still the Problem’ Stadium Tour Wrapping Up?

The single’s release coincides with the closing dates of the “Still the Problem Tour,” a 23-stadium run produced by AEG Presents (Live Nation is producing the Tuscaloosa date). The remaining lineup rotates through a mix of headliners and rising acts, including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten.

Remaining stadium dates:

July 24–25: Ann Arbor, Mich., at Michigan Stadium (July 24 w/ Thomas Rhett; July 25 w/ HARDY — both nights w/ Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

Ann Arbor, Mich., at Michigan Stadium (July 24 w/ Thomas Rhett; July 25 w/ HARDY — both nights w/ Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten) July 31: Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten) August 1: Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten)

Proceeds from the tour also support the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which funds youth sports and music education. “Through its Tour Give Back” initiative, the Foundation says it has donated more than $1 million in musical instruments to public schools in cities along the route.

What Does This Release Signal for Wallen’s Musical Future?

Wallen has 21 No. 1 singles at country radio and 19 Billboard Music Awards to date, and has said he has several completed songs still awaiting release. He hasn’t confirmed whether “Been By Now” will anchor a new album or a more scattered rollout of singles.

For now, it’s his first indication of where his sound goes after ’m the Problem.

More information on the tour and the Foundation’s community programs is available at the Morgan Wallen Foundation’s official website.