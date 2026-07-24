Poison’s Bret Michaels Posts From Hospital Bed After Emergency Surgery On Tour

Poison frontman Bret Michaels, 63, is recovering in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for a kidney stone that would not pass, the rock star told fans in a Facebook post on July 23, 2026.

The famed 90s rocker posted a photo from his hospital bed, along with images from recent concerts where he powered through “intense pain,” hoping it would go away on its own. After performing a private concert in Spokane, Washington, “the pain became too much,” he wrote, and he was admitted to the hospital.

Bret Michaels Says Hospital Workers ‘Forced Me Out of My Clothes’

Posting from the hospital, Michaels told fans that the “first thing” he’d learned from the experience was “complete gratitude for the frontline workers, doctors and nurses who this week have recently taken care of me, as the kidney stone (after almost 7 days of waiting it out) would not pass.”

He continued, “The pain became intense but, as usual, I played through Charleston WV, Grantville PA and a special private show at Fairchild AFB in Spokane for veterans, active duty and their families. But immediately, the next day following that show, I was admitted to the hospital, as the pain became too much when the stone would not pass.”

Michaels noted that “they eventually forced me out of my clothes & into a hospital gown lol as I had gone straight from the show to the hospital.”

“The operation has been done and is complete & I’m out of post-op recovery,” Michaels wrote, “and I’m doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I’ve got a complete clean bill of health.”

Writing his update as one of his weekly #WisdomWednesday messages, the “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer concluded by noting, “I am wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.”

Fans Can’t Believe Bret Michaels Tried to Power Through Kidney Stone Pain

Getty Poison band members in 2019: C.C. DeVille, Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, and Bobby Dall

A kidney stone is a hard object comprised of minerals and salt found in urine, according to the Mayo Clinic. If it gets stuck in one of the ureters, it can cause “serious, sharp pain in the side and back” as it blocks the flow of urine and the patient’s kidney starts to “swell and spasm.” Those who’ve experienced kidney stone pain often describe it as “excruciating,” per Norwell Health.

Many fans were amazed that Michaels managed to perform concerts for a week while waiting, unsuccessfully, for the stone to pass on its own, including one who exclaimed in the comment section of his post, “You put on a show with a kidney stone…that takes b*lls!”

Another agreed, “I don’t know how you manage to play through the pain because I myself had a kidney stone and it literally knocked the wind out of me at times the pain was so bad. Guess you just got more strength than me lol .get better Bret Michaels and rock on”

One fan lamented, “Kidney stones are HORRIBLE!!!!! I went to an ER with such intense pain that I couldn’t speak! I just handed my driver’s license to the receptionist. 8 hours of pain and vomiting. Even morphine didn’t work!”

“Kidney stones are no joke,” someone else told Michaels. “I gave birth to two children and kidney stones can really match up to the labor pain. Also… My kidney stones almost killed me two years ago. I ended up with septic shock twice in 1 month and in ICU there in Phoenix for 21 days then 5 months on dialysis. Take care of the stones. I”m so glad you’re doing much better.”

Bret Michaels Has Had Type 1 Diabetes Since He Was 6

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This is not the first time Michaels has been sidelined by health issues. He has long been vocal about being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age six, and it’s required him to be careful with his health out on the road.

Over the years, the rocker has helped to raise millions through his Life Rocks Foundation for diabetes awareness and research through the American Diabetes Association and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, per his website.

In 2025, he told fans he planned to adjust his “insane” tour schedule because he’d worked himself too hard. After a day of performing and meeting fans, he said his blood sugar “walking off the stage was a real-life 39.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, severe low blood sugar is considered anything “below 54 mg/dL.”

Michaels currently performs solo around the world, but talks are underway for a Poison reunion in 2027, according to Blunt Magazine.