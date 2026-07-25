Keith Urban Wants Nicole Kidman Back, Report Claims

Keith Urban reportedly hopes to work things out with Nicole Kidman, months after their shocking divorce.

RadarOnline reported that the former “American Idol” judge regrets calling it quits and hopes to reconcile with the “Babygirl” actress.

However, Kidman is reportedly moving forward with her life, and a reunion with the singer doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

“Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back,” a source told the outlet. “He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on.”

Nicole Kidman Moves On – Wants Peaceful Co-Parenting With Keith Urban

Kidman reportedly wants a “healthy co-parenting relationship” with Urban for the sake of their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“Nicole made it clear the marriage was over,” the source said, adding that “romance is off the table.”

In March, Kidman reflected on how much her life had changed since her split from Urban.

“I am [doing alright], because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” the actress told Variety at the time. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward.”

The “Moulin Rouge!” star also chose not to elaborate on the divorce, citing respect for her ex-husband and their two children.

“I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” Kidman added. “My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Nicole Kidman’s New Romance Buzz After Keith Urban Split

Last week, Kidman was spotted with a mystery man outside her Portofino, Italy, hotel. Page Six identified the man as private equity investor Michael Reinstein.

Photos shared by the outlet showed Kidman in a silky cream camisole, standing close and chatting with the businessman.

At one point, Reinstein reached into the window grate outside the actress’s hotel as he walked away.

The outlet reported that Reinstein, a Los Angeles native, founded his global private equity firm in 2013. He currently serves as the firm’s chairman and chief investment officer and is also the co-founder of the USN television network.

Prior to Kidman’s latest sighting with Reinstein, Deuxmoi reported that she’s off the market and quietly “dating a high-profile entertainment executive.”

“We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye,” the outlet added.

In February, TMZ reported that Paul Salem, chairman of MGM Resorts International, “had his eye” on the actress after the pair met through mutual friends and attended several group gatherings.

However, sources close to Nicole pushed back on the dating speculation, with an insider telling Page Six, “She’s not dating. She’s single and concentrating on her children.”

Kidman and Urban first met in January 2005 before marrying in June 2006. Their nearly 20-year marriage ended after the actress filed for divorce in September 2025. The divorce was finalized in January 2026.