Nicole Kidman Soaks Up the Sun With Lookalike Sister Antonia During Italian Birthday Getaway

Nicole Kidman was spotted basking in the side alongside her sister, Antonia Kidman, during a fun getaway in Portofino.

On Thursday, the 59-year-old actress celebrated her sister’s 55th birthday aboard a luxury yacht while taking in the stunning views of the Italian Riviera.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the “Babygirl” star sitting next to the birthday celebrant. Another photo showed Nicole looking chic as she strolled the nearby street.

Kidman kept things cool and casual in an oversized blue-and-white striped button-down shirt paired with white cutoff denim shorts and classic white sneakers. She completed the laid-back look with a white baseball cap, oversized black sunglasses, and a woven tote bag.

Also present at the celebration were Antonia’s husband, Craig Marran, their daughter, Sybella Hawley, and close family friend, Dr. Rick Abramson.

Who Is Nicole Kidman’s Sister Antonia?

Nicole and her younger sister, Antonia, share a remarkably close bond despite being three years apart. Even after starting families of their own, the sisters have remained a constant presence in each other’s lives.

While they share a deep family connection, Antonia and Nicole ultimately pursued very different career paths.

Antonia began her career as a journalist in the 1990s, working as a researcher before becoming a reporter and television presenter in Australia.

After moving to Singapore in 2010, she balanced motherhood and media work before earning a law degree in 2019.

Antonia now works as a family lawyer and parenting coordinator in Sydney while continuing her father’s legacy through her involvement with The Kidman Centre UTS, a youth mental health nonprofit.

Antonia married her first husband, Angus, in 1996. They split in 2007, per The Independent. In 2010, Antonoa married her second husband, Craig.

Nicole’s sister is the mother of six children: Lucia, James, Hamish, and Sybella from her first marriage, and Nicholas and Alexander with her second husband.

Nicole Kidman’s Dating Rumors After Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole’s latest summer outing comes amid rumors that she’s off the market, months after finalizing her divorce from former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban.

“A source tells Deuxmoi that Nicole Kidman is allegedly dating a high-profile entertainment executive,” Deuxmoi reported. “We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months, and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye.”

The identity of Nicole’s rumored boyfriend remains unconfirmed, though previous reports have linked her to businessman Paul Salem, chairman of MGM Resorts International.

In February, TMZ reported that Salem “had his eye” on the actress after the pair met through mutual friends and attended several group gatherings.

However, sources close to Nicole denied the dating rumors, with an insider telling Page Six, “She’s not dating. She’s single and concentrating on her children.”

In March, Nicole said she was doing well following her split from Urban and remained focused on her family.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” the actress told Variety. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.”

The actress continued, “Everything else I don’t discuss out of respec. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”