Crystal Lowe’s Latest Health Update Is Like ‘an Answer to Prayer’ — ‘I Couldn’t Be More Happy’

Crystal Lowe has been open with her fans about what she’s experienced as she faces stage 3 breast cancer. That includes the fact that she underwent a successful double mastectomy in February.

Now, the Hallmark star has offered a new update that’s both honest and hopeful.

Crystal Is ‘Healing So Well’ Ahead of Her Next Surgery

Lowe took to Instagram on Friday, July 17, to share a video that shows her sitting in a car.

“Hi guys, guess what? I have another little update,” she says in the recording. “I got to see my plastic surgeon. Everything is looking really good. I’m healing so well.”

“So, we’ve been talking about the implant, replacement that will happen in December or January,” she tells those who are watching. “It has to be six months to a year. December is the soonest I can get them done.”

“I’m very excited about it because these expanders are, like, not awesome,” she admitted. “I’m used to them now, so it’s like, I don’t think about them during the day. Honestly, they don’t really bother me. They’re just fine. It’s just at night, it’s not, like, the most comfortable.”

She continued by saying, “I think it’s just like a mental thing that I’m worried about them all the time.”

Lowe went on to describe what will happen during the replacement surgery and revealed what scars will be left behind as a result, which she made clear doesn’t bother her at all.

Getty Crystal Lowe

“Okay so great news, I’m healing really well,” Lowe also wrote in the caption of her post. “I am ready to get my implant exchange from my expanders in Dec/Jan! I couldn’t be more happy.”

“These things have been great for what they do but I don’t love my expanders,” she added. “They are not the most comfortable when I sleep! Woo hoo so just fyi usually you get your implant 6-12 months after your final surgery!”

She added the hashtags #breastcancer, #cancer, #breastaugmentation and #breastexpandersurgery.

Getty Crystal Lowe

Lowe’s update prompted plenty of comments from her friends, fans and social media followers, with one person writing, “It’s an answer to prayer that your healing is going so well and you can complete the reconstruction as soon as you’re allowed! We’re thankful for that and that you’re willing to share every step of your journey with us. Thank you!🙏🏻🥰”

“So happy things are going well…you have been through a lot and your attitude is SO INSPIRING!!❤️👏👏,” another fan added.

A third follower wrote, “That is such great news. Lookin good, Crystal. Love ya, big hugs and kisses 💋. 🇨🇦extended family Vancouver B.C. 🇨🇦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Signed Sealed Delivered.”

Someone else left a comment, saying, “So happy for you 🙌🏼 one more step in your healing journey soon to be in the rear view mirror…👏😊”

“Great news Crystal!! December/January might seem so far away, but it will come before you know it,” came from another person. “It’s been a long journey and you have come so far. You have truly been amazing through all of it! 👏❤️”