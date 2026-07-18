‘The Way Home’ Bosses Address When & Where the Pond Takes the Characters at the End

When “The Way Home” ended, quite a few storylines were wrapped up. That includes the emotional situation involving Del, Colton and Sam, as well as Kat and Elliot’s big moment, not to mention Jacob and Abby’s child.

However, one thing fans were left wondering about was when and where the pond takes the characters at the end. Fortunately, those behind the show have addressed just that thing.

Did They Go to the 1800s? The ’20s? Or Maybe the ’80s?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

If you’ve watched the last episode of “The Way Home,” then you’ll know that “[t]he final scene reveals Kat and Alice back at the pond, taking each other’s hands and going for another jump, though we have no idea where their next adventure is going to take them,” Variety notes.

This prompted TV Insider to ask the show’s executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, “[W]hat can you say about when they go to at the end?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

“I think that’s the beauty of it is it will be open to interpretation to our fans and to the audience and I think that’s beautiful,” Clarke said in response. “I mean, there’s so many options.”

“They could go back to ‘26 and tell Fern that Elliot’s OK, or they could go to the 1800s and do exactly what Jacob said to Susanna and Thomas that he was determined they would do, which is, ‘We’ll all be like this again no matter what. The pond will do that for us. I believe it now,'” she continued. “And I think they could go back to the ‘80s and see Colton and Del. I just think that there are so many…”

At that point, Conkie added, “Or the pond might have a totally different plan for them.”

“Yeah,” Clarke agreed. “Or they might go somewhere completely new. You’re right.”

‘An Ending Is Just Another Beginning’

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

Clarke and Conkie also spoke to TVLine and were asked, “The finale leaves us on a cliffhanger of sorts, with Kat and Alice jumping back into the pond. Where are they headed? Do you even know, or was that just a fun way to close out the series?”

“We have our idea of where they wound up for sure, but that scene was always going to be the way our show was going to end, with the idea that they’re going to go on another adventure,” Clarke explained. “They’re going to go on another jump, we just don’t get to go with them this time. We wanted to leave it open-ended in that way. This was never going to be a show that ended by saying, ‘Well, that’s it for the pond. Thanks, we got what we needed.'”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

“It was important for us to show that that was going to continue,” Clarke noted. “They’ve made such beautiful relationships in all these different eras, there was no world where they would just walk away. So to have them jump at the end and say that an ending is just another beginning was so important to us because we want people to come away from it thinking that they’re still doing that.”