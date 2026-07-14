‘The Way Home’ Executive Producers Address Wrapping Up Del, Colton & Sam’s Emotional Storyline

When “The Way Home” was canceled, there were numerous unanswered questions that those behind the scenes had to address. That includes the relationships between Kat and Elliot as well as Jacob and Abby (not to mention their child).

Of course, that’s not to forget about wrapping up the emotional storyline around Del, Colton and Sam.

* “THE WAY HOME” FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD! *

Del Needed Closure with Colton to Move on with Sam

Hallmark Colton and Del from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

During “The Way Home” finale, “the pond … plays a key role…, providing the happiest endings possible for some of the show’s more tragic storylines,” including the fact that “Del jumps back to 1999 for one last dance with Colton,” according to TVLine.

“Del got her time with Colton in probably one of my favorite scenes of the series,” TV Insider also noted while talking to the show’s executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke. “How and when did you decide what you wanted to do with the two of them…?”

“We knew seasons before that that was going to happen on that night,” Clarke said. “Colton had a heck of a last day on this Earth. We knew that it was a delicate balance between her falling into his arms and saying how much she misses him and kissing him over and over and also the real love that she has for Sam [Rob Stewart].”

Hallmark Colton from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

“And I think the most important thing for us was this idea that she has been searching for closure for four years of being able to say to Colton, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t trust you. I want to be happy. Our kids are happy,'” Clarke explained. “It’s all the things that I think a woman would say to their husband if they had five more minutes. It’s about the children. It’s about everyone’s OK.”

“But him saying, ‘Are you OK?’ she needed that in order to be OK,” Clarke continued. “I think the dance that they have is so perfect because yes, they share one really beautiful kiss, but it’s more about the dance and it’s more about the chat and the talk and the assurance because that’s what she comes back with is this idea that he is telling her to be happy and I think that’s what she needs. I’m very proud of that scene. I’m very proud of the two of them. They did such a beautiful job.”

Hallmark Colton and Del from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

The executive producers also talked to TVLine, with Clarke saying, “Del, through all four seasons, has never had that closure with Colton. They were at odds when he passed away, then she found out the money was all gone, and she thought he was having an affair. She thought that for 20 years until Kat came home and started to solve these mysteries.”

“Anyone she’s met, be it Byron or Sam, she has subconsciously held them at arm’s length because she’s never been able to say the words she needed to say to Colton, which were that she’s sorry for not trusting him,” Clarke added. “And she’s never been able to hear the words from Colton that are so key in that scene, which are, ‘Please be happy. Be happy for me.’ Now that she’s gotten that, I think her story can really begin.”

What’s Next for Del and Sam?

Hallmark Sam and Del from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

Now that Del can feel free to move forward with her future after getting the closure she needed with Colton, you’re surely wondering what her future with Sam will involve.

Well, Clarke told TV Insider, “…[I]n our mind, Del and Sam are traveling.”

“I think Del deserves a little time off,” she added. “Del deserves a vacation.”

And what kind of holiday would suit the duo? Clarke noted, “I can picture them on a river cruise. I don’t know why, but that’s very Del and Sam.”