The Reason Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Margaret Qualley Split From Husband Jack Antonoff Has Been Revealed

The reason Hallmark actress Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley has split from her husband Jack Antonoff has been revealed.

“The Substance” star Qualley, 31, and Bleachers’ lead vocalist Antonoff, 42, got got engaged in 2022. They were married in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey in August 2023. That means their breakup came just shy of their three-year wedding anniversary.

Their split became apparent when Antonoff attended his good friend and collaborator Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on Friday, July 3, with his older sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, rather than Qualley.

A source close to the pair has spoken to People to explain some of the key reasons behind them opting to go their separate ways.

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff Have Very Different Personalities & Outlooks

Getty Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

Speaking to People, a source close to Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff explained that their very different personalities and outlooks on life were at least partially responsible for their relationship coming to an end.

The source said, “Margaret has a light, very positive energy. She’s warm, upbeat and always tries to see the best in people.”

Conversely, the source told the publication, “Jack tends to be more serious. They just look at life differently. Their personalities weren’t the best match in the long run.”

The same source also explained that Qualley has decided to focus on her career, rather than being tied down to a serious relationship, for the time being. The star is currently in the pre-production stage of starring in a remake of the 1981 psychological horror drama movie “Possession,” which starred the late, great Sam Neill.

Said source elaborated, “She genuinely loves acting and gets excited about every new project. That’s always been a huge part of who she is. She’s the happiest when she’s working and right now, she’s just looking ahead and focusing on what’s next. She’s spent years building her career and is excited to keep doing what she loves.”

People have confirmed Qualley has deleted any trace of her wedding photographs from her Instagram account.

While it’s a shame when any seemingly strong relationship comes to an end, the reasons behind this breakup seem valid.

Qualley Is a Busy Lady Right Now

Getty Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

Margaret Qualley’s pledge to focus on her career has come at a busy time for the actress.

This year, she has already appeared in the black comedy thriller movie “How to Make a Killing.” She will also star in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film “The Dog Stars,” which hits theaters this August.

Additionally, as well as the aforementioned “Possession,” her upcoming projects include the romantic drama movie “Love of Your Life” and the Southern Gothic supernatural horror film “King Snake.”

As for Jack Antonoff, starting next month, he’ll be heading on tour with Bleachers. Per the band’s official website, the tour starts on Friday, August 28, at the Shadow of the City Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. 40 more dates around the world follow, with the last show happening on Friday, December 4, at the Eventim Apollo in London, England.

We wish both Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff all the very best with their respective futures.

Margaret Qualley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.