90s Rock Band Bassist Steps Away From Final Tour After Heartbreaking Brain Cancer Diagnosis

L7 shared the heartbreaking news that bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“Our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the band wrote in a joint statement on Instagram on Monday, July 13. “Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support.”

The band also linked a GoFundMe for Finch in an effort to “help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity, and support she needs.”

“Please donate if you are able – and just as importantly, please share the campaign as widely as possible. Every contribution, share, and message of support matters,” they added. “Jennifer is part of our family. We love her, and we want her to feel strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

As of the time of publication, the fundraiser had raised more than $230,000 of its $350,000 goal, which also shared a photo of Finch from after one of her surgeries with a big scar on the side of her head.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living. Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks,” the GoFundMe further explained. “The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations so she’s handling this the only way she knows how: one day at a time.”

Jennifer Finch Pulls Out of L7’s Final Tour

Due to her diagnosis, Finch is not able to join L7 on their final tour.

“The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” the statement added. “Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority.”

The beloved band was formed in 1985, composed of guitarist and singer Suzi Gardner, guitarist and singer Donita Sparks, drummer Dee Plakas, and Finch. The tour is set to begin in San Diego on Oct. 6.

Fans Show Support for Jennifer Finch

Getty Suzi Gardner, Demetra Plakas, Donita Sparks, Jennifer Finch of music group L7 and Linda Perry attend The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Under L7’s Instagram post, over 1,000 comments were left, all of which sent well wishes to Finch.

“Done ☑️ (expletive) cancer ♋️ sending healing vibes and positive energy @jenniferfinch,” one person wrote.

“Stay strong Jennifer! You are a fierce fighter and inspiration for so many women. We know you will kick cancers ass and get through this. We’re all rooting for you rock sister! 🤘🏼♥️,” another person said.

“We adore you Jennifer. Wishing you a speedy recovery and healing. You’re my absolute hero. 💚💚💚🧚🏻,” a fan commented.

“All my Love and Prayers, Girl. 🔥. Keep Rocking, Please. We NEED YOU. ♡,” another fan expressed.

“Oh my gosh, safe healing jennifer!!!!!! We love you so much, and well miss you so much during this tour, sending so much love!!!!,” one fan stated.