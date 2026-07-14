Former ‘Voice’ Coach Shakira, 49, Is on Fire in Tiny Cut-Out Dress for ‘Unforgettable’ Boston Performance

Latin superstar Shakira is having the time of her life on tour and documented another killer performance in Boston.

The “Underneath Your Clothes” hitmaker, who was previously a coach on “The Voice,” is embarking on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” in promotion of her album of the same name.

Already, the tour has made history, becoming the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time after securing more than $400 million at the box office.

It is also listed as the fifth highest-grossing female tour of all time, behind Taylor Swift, P!nk, Beyoncé, and G.E.M.

Shakira Celebrates ‘Two Unforgettable Nights’ in Boston

In an Instagram carousel shared to her feed yesterday, on July 13, Shakira posted numerous snapshots from her Boston concerts at the TD Garden.

For the show, she opted for numerous costume changes. In one look, the GRAMMY winner a multicolored short dress decorated with gems all over.

The garment was mainly green but appeared pink towards the bottom. It featured a subtle pattern all over and was cut out across the top area. The outfit also had matching long fingerless gloves and knee-high boots.

Shakira styled her signature wavy long hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Other costumes during the show were also dazzling, which included some bodysuits and a matching top and miniskirt.

“Boston, you were unreal!!! Thank you for these two unforgettable nights. I had the BEST time!” Shakira wrote in her caption.

“Jersey! you’re next!”

Fans Obsess Over ‘Beautiful’ Shakira

Sharing the update with her 99.7 million followers, Shakira’s upload didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 723,000 likes and over 5,600 comments.

“Thank you sooooo much for finally coming back to Boston! Can’t believe it had been 20 years since you last performed here, all the way back on the Oral Fixation Tour,” one user wrote.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” another person shared.

“Best concert EVER!!!” a third remarked.

“We had a great time!” a fourth said, adding the flame emoji.

“I love you Shakira, please come back to Boston when you tour again. I miss you already, love you, Shakira Latin Queen, best singer ever,” a fifth fan added.

Shakira Reveals Strict Rule She’s Set Her Sons

Shakira shares two children — sons Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11 — with ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué.

During a televised interview on Al Cielo con Ella earlier this year, the 49-year-old revealed she does not search herself online and makes sure her sons do not as well.

“The tech side of things is strictly monitored. They don’t have phones; they have an iPad which I let them have for an hour on Saturday mornings… They don’t have much internet access, and I’ve banned YouTube,” she revealed.

“But they also know that happiness is found in the simple things—that you shouldn’t be fooled by social media.”

Shakira isn’t completely unaware of what is being said about herself, however. She admitted she asks her team to tell her about her own press, but only “the nice bits.”