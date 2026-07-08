Shakira, 49, Dazzles in Tiny Sparkly Cut-Out Dress for Baltimore Concert

Latin legend Shakira is currently on tour and wowed fans in several sparkly numbers for her Baltimore concert.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, who was previously a coach on “The Voice,” is embarking on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” which is in promotion of her album of the same name.

While the tour is still ongoing, Shakira has already broken several records with it. Securing more than $400 million at the box office, the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” is the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time, per Billboard Pro.

It is also the fifth highest-grossing female tour of all time, behind Taylor Swift, P!nk, Beyoncé, and G.E.M.

Shakira Wows in Baltimore Concert

In an Instagram carousel post shared yesterday, on July 7, Shakira honored her Baltimore show at the CFG Bank Arena.

For the concert, the 49-year-old rocked many costume changes. In the first slide, she wore a gold tracksuit embroidered with gems all over.

Shakira teamed the bold look with large sunglasses and sported her long, wavy blonde locks down.

The sparkles didn’t stop there, however. In another snapshot, the four-time GRAMMY Award winner donned a pink cut-out dress covered in jewels.

Shakira teamed the outfit with fishnet tights and matching knee-high boots. She was pictured singing into her mic while wearing her Fender guitar, also embroidered in jewels, around her neck.

In an action shot, Shakira’s hair was blowing in the wind as she wore a sequined bodysuit.

“Thank you Baltimore for a super night!!! See you this weekend in Boston!” she wrote in her caption.

Fans Praise ‘Incredible’ Shakira

Sharing the photos with her 99.3 million followers, Shakira’s post didn’t go unnoticed by fans who rushed to the comments section to offer their thoughts.

“I love you Shakira” one user wrote.

“It was incredible; you are amazing, Shak,” another person shared.

“You’re the best performer in the world. See you soon in Boston!” a third remarked.

“@Shakira, you are an absolute legend! Your energy on stage is unmatched. Keep shining and inspiring us all!” a fourth said.

“Shakira is so gorgeous and amazing,” a fifth fan added.

Shakira’s ‘Unique’ Connection With Fans

While speaking to USA Today earlier this year, Shakira opened up about her North American tour and revealed that playing to audiences every night gives her a feeling of catharsis.

“There’s no way out because the audience is right there and they are so immersed in the music and the connection is undeniable. The emotions we feel every night from joy, moments when we sing and dance and celebrate to moments where I see people emotional and crying and remembering moments in their own life,” she explained.

“It’s more than a concert. It’s not about my ego. It’s a community and a union and a dialogue between the audience and an artist that has dedicated her entire life to making music that has been the soundtrack to their lives. I feel this identification that is truly unique. I’ve never seen more loyal, more militant fans. They protect me against anyone and lift me up when I need them the most.”