Hallmark Unveils Christmas in July Sweepstakes, Featuring Prizes Galore

While fans enjoy this year’s edition of Hallmark Channel‘s Christmas in July programming event, they may be unaware that more than just heartwarming holiday movies are being offered.

In fact, Hallmark Channel is also hosting its Christmas in July Sweepstakes, offering viewers and array of prizes that can be won throughout the month of July.

Prizes Run the Gamut

Each day of the month brings the opportunity to win a different prize, all of which have been specially selected to appeal to Hallmark viewers.

These range from Christmas in July Prize Pack (consisting of a Hallmark Channel mug, Hallmark Channel Fa-la-la-love plaid blanket, and Hallmark Channel snack bowl set) to a wooden advent calendar to That Special Holiday Smell Prize Pack (which includes Christmas Wishes Chilled Mint & Vanilla Scented Jar Candle, Don’t Stop Believin’ Brown Sugar & Vanilla Bean Scented Jar Candle and a Red Glass Ball Ornament Pine-Scented Candle).

The Grand Prize Will Appeal to Any Hallmark Fan

In addition to these daily prizes, one lucky winner will receive a VIP trip to the Hallmark Christmas Experience, set to takes place over the course of four weekends in Kansas City, Missouri (which happens to be the home of Hallmark headquarters).

The first weekend takes place November 27-29, followed by December 4-6, December 11-13, and finally December 18-20.

“Hallmark Christmas Experience is back and merrier than ever for its third holiday season in Kansas City!” Hallmark declared in a press release announcing the 2026 event. “The annual tradition brings the world of Hallmark to life – and this year, there are new opportunities to step even further into the Christmas magic.”

In addition, the winner of the trip will also receive a $5,000 Balsam Hill shopping spree, accompanied by a private holiday design consultation.

Who’ll Be Appearing at the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Experience?

Hallmark is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Hallmark Christmas Experience, and a who’s who of the network’s stars will be in attendance. Fan-favorite Jonathan Bennett will serve as host for all four weekends.

The first weekend (November 27-29) will feature Andrew Walker, B.J. Britt, Brooke D’Orsay, Erin Cahill, Hunter King, Lacey Chabert, Melissa Peterman, Nikki DeLoach, Scott Michael Foster, Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes.

During the second (December 4-6), fans can expect to see Alison Sweeney, Brendan Penny, Emilie Ullerup, Heather Hemmens, Holland Roden, Kristoffer Polaha, Niall Matter, Rachel Boston, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Wes Brown, with DeLoach and Hynes making a return appearance

The third weekend (December 11-13) will be a must for fans of “When Calls the Heart,” including series tars welcome Benjamin Ayres, Ben Rosenbaum, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chris McNally, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Jill Hennessy, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Lachlan Quarmby, Lori Loughlin, Pascal Hutton and Viv Leacock.

The final weekend (December 18-20) will bring Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Catherine Bell, Holly Robinson Peete, James Denton, Kimberley Sustad, Lyndsy Fonseca, Paul Campbell, Robert Buckley, Victor Webster and Will Kemp.

Hallmarkies Can Unlock Bonus Entries

Fans also have the chance to enter more than once, thanks to Hallmark’s opportunity to unlock bonus entries.

These can be attained by signing up to receive emails from Balsam Hill, playing Hallmark-themed games (such as a spot-the-difference challenge) and watching promos for upcoming Christmas in July movies — like Hallmark fans wouldn’t be doing that anyhow!

Where to Find Sweepstake Details

More details can be found on the FAQ page, while the Christmas in July Sweepstakes entry page can be found right here.