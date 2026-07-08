‘When Calls The Heart’ Clues to Season 14 Debut Date Emerge

As Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” heads for season 14, the show continues to be popular with its many fans. While season 13 only recently concluded, they are already excited to know what happens next on the Hallmark series.

After season 13 wrapped up in March, Hearties are already clamoring for the new season. lt turns out some believe they already have one clue about the debut date of season 14.

Season 13 of the show premiered on January 4, 2026, with 12 episodes. Meanwhile, the season wrapped on March 22. Due to the huge fan following of When Calls the Heart, fans have since then wondered when the show would return for season 14.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 With Lori Loughlin Returning

Hallmark confirmed in December 2025 that it had renewed the feel-good series for its next season. Moreover, it was confirmed that Lori Loughlin will return in her role as Abigail Stanton in season 14, having been away from Hallmark since 2019.

At that stage, the news was released on the show’s official Instagram account, “BREAKING NEWS, #Hearties! People reveals exclusively that Lori Loughlin will return and that When Calls the Heart is renewed for season FOURTEEN!”

Clearly, fans were excited over the renewed series and the return of Loughlin, but are impatiently awaiting the release date of season 14.

What Do We Know About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 Timing?

“When Calls the Heart” first debuted in January 2014 and is based on the Janette Oke book series of the same title. The series tells the story of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), a teacher that moved to the small coal-mining town of Hope Valley. Since that time, it has soared in popularity with fans, which cannot wait for the next season.

In December, People noted the next season would air sometime in the spring of 2027. In March, Hallmark posted on Instagram about the upcoming season, with a caption reading, “2027 can’t come soon enough, #Hearties! There’s so much in store for the next season of When Calls the Heart. What are you most looking forward to?”

According to industry trades including BC Creative, filming of season 14 is scheduled for August 4 through November 25 in Vancouver. That’s similar production timing to the last two seasons, which each premiered in January. We’ll have to wait and see if the same will be true for season 14.

Fans Share Season 14 Excitement On Social Media

In the meanwhile, fans have expressed their excitement for new episodes on social media. Many have shared what they hope to see in the next season. A lot of fans are longing to see the wedding of Elizabeth and Nathan in the next season.

One fan wrote, “The wedding in Season 14, Episode 1… It’s time for married life for Nathan and Elizabeth. It’s time for the grown of other individuals and relationships. The potential for so many more wonderful stories to be written!”

Meanwhile, another asked for news of a Christmas episode of the feel-good show. Another celebrated the fact that Lori Loughlin will return to the show, writing, “YES SO HAPPY for Lori to be back!! The show was Not the same without her!!!!!!!”