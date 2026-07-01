Is Kayla Wallace Returning for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14?

There are plenty of reasons why Hallmark fans adore “When Calls the Heart.” For instance, there’s the engaging storylines, delightful old-timey settings and, of course, the captivating characters. That includes Fiona Miller, who is played by actress Kayla Wallace.

“Taking place at the turn of the 20th century, the hit show is centered around the loving citizens of the fictional town of Hope Valley,” Good Housekeeping explains. “With stories depicting love, friendship, new beginnings, and plenty more, viewers particularly enjoy it when fresh faces pop up in the wild frontier.”

Hallmark Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart

“Such was the case for Kayla Wallace in season 6, when she first appeared as telephone operator-turned-barbershop owner Fiona Miller,” Good Housekeeping continues. “What’s more, viewers loved seeing how deep her bond became with fellow Hope Valley citizens, like Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) and Mei Sou (Amanda Wong). So, when WCTH surprised fans by having Fiona leave Hope Valley for a job in San Francisco in season 11, it was easy to say they were not happy about this decision.”

The popularity of Fiona and Wallace’s portrayal of her is also why fans might be wondering if the actress has any intention of returning for Season 14.

Why Did Kayla Wallace Leave ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Hallmark Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart

Before we get into whether or not Wallace may return to “When Calls the Heart,” it’s important to understand why she left the show in the first place.

Some fans might assume that her motivation was tied to the fact that she may have been planning to start a family because she recently welcomed her first baby with fellow “When Calls the Heart” star Kevin McGarryl (a.k.a. Mountie Nathan Grant). However, the reason actually has to do with an impressive career opportunity.

Getty Kayla Wallace

“Back in January 2024, viewers learned Kayla would portray causation lawyer Rebecca Falcone on the hit Paramount+ drama Landman,” according to Good Housekeeping. “As this change saw the actress as another series regular, it meant she had to leave WCTH full-time in order to pursue this next chapter in acting.”

Indeed, she told People, “It was definitely a schedule thing that wasn’t going to work out.”

Despite having to leave “When Calls the Heart” behind, Wallace shared her excitement about her new gig in an Instagram post that she popped up on January 29, 2024, writing, “THRILLED. So grateful. Let’s GO!”

When the show was renewed for a second season, Wallace took to Instagram on March 12, 2025, and wrote, “@landmanpplus SEASON 2! This dream continues on 🥰”

Wallace also shared a post about the show on December 5, 2025, when “Landman” was renewed for a third season. In the caption, she told her fans, “BEST NEWS! @landmanpplus @paramountplus THANK YOU to everyone who’s watched, supported and loved our show!”

Is Kayla Returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Hallmark Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart

Thanks to the fact that Wallace now has a new baby and is also appearing on “Landman,” you might be doubting whether she plans to return to “When Calls the Heart.” As it stands, Good Housekeeping notes that “it’s unclear if Kayla will be in season 14.”

However, Good Housekeeping also points out that, “[w]hile that initially may seem disappointing, WCTH fans know the show loves to bring back old characters in ways you don’t expect.”

Hallmark Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart

“In fact, Kayla has appeared on the show multiple times since her official exit!” Good Housekeeping told the show’s viewers. “Fans may remember Fiona popped up in Hope Valley multiple times—once for Mei and Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum)’s wedding in season 11 and again in season 12 to sell her beloved barbershop.”

In December 2024, Wallace talked to People about her exit and the continuing possibility of appearing on the show, saying, “It’s never a goodbye. It’s just always like—can it work out with whatever’s going on in my life that year?”