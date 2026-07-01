Hallmark Channel Kicks Off Christmas In July TV Event



It may be the beginning of July, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas over on the Hallmark Channel. That’s because Hallmark is once again launching its annual Christmas in July programming event, filling viewers’ stockings with four new Christmas movies airing Saturday nights throughout the month of July. Viewers can expect to see fan-favorite stars, heartwarming storylines and a heaping helping of yuletide romance throughout the next few weeks.



Christmas Comes Early on Hallmark Channel This Summer



This year, it all begins on Wednesday, July 1 with the Season 2 premiere of “Christmas at Sea.” Once again, “Christmas as Sea” documents all the fan fervor as a star-studded cavalcade of Hallmark talent sets sail on a luxury cruise accompanied by some of their most ardent admirers.

Hallmark Jonathan Bennett and Tyler Hynes in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Sea’



Attendees include Benjamin Ayres (“The Santa Class”), Jonathan Bennett (“Finding Mr. Christmas”), Rachel Boston (“The More the Merrier”), B.J. Britt (“Tidings for the Season”), Wes Brown (“Haul Out the Holly”), Erin Cahill (“Christmas at the Catnip Café”), Paul Campbell (“Three Wisest Men”), Taylor Cole (“A Reason for the Season”), Nikki DeLoach (“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas”), Heather Hemmens (“The Snow Must Go On”), Tyler Hynes (“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story”), Ginna Claire Mason (“A Holiday Spectacular”), Brendan Penny (“The More the Merrier”), Kimberley Sustad (“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!”), Andrew Walker (“She’s Making a List”) and Ashley Williams (“Jingle Bell Run”).

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“Get ready for another adventure on the high seas as Hallmark superfans meet their favorite stars on a Christmas cruise to Cozumel, Mexico,” states Hallmark’s synopsis. “With holiday cheer, unforgettable moments, and celebrity surprises, this cruise is one to remember.”



‘Christmas Under Construction’



That’s followed by four new Hallmark holiday films. First up is “Christmas Under Construction,” premiering on Saturday, July 4. Hallmark favorite Jessica Lowndes stars as Chelsea, host of hit TV series “Renovation Romance.” She and co-host Jake (Ryan Hurtig) — who’s also Chelsea’s real-life beau — help other couples revive their relationships while refreshing their home.

Hallmark Daniel Lissing and Jessica Lowndes in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Under Construction’



The duo heads to New Hampshire to renovate a charming cabin owned by a local couple — Cooper (played former “When Calls the Heart” star Daniel Lissing) and Janice (Samantha Kendrick). However, they quickly realize that Chelsea and Jake’s relationship is crumbling. That leads her to take a hard look at whether her own romance with Jake can be saved or if she should throw in the towel and start anew.



‘O Little Christmas Market’



The following week brings “O Little Christmas Market,” airing on Saturday, July 11. Artist Olivia (Katherine Barrell) has carried on the annual tradition started by her late father at the annual Christmas market in her small town.

Hallmark Marcus Rosner and Vanessa Lengies in Hallmark’s ‘Snowbound for the Holidays’





However, that tradition is threatened when she learns a developer is planning to tear the market down. When a chance meeting with an architect named Grayson (Stephen Huszar) sparks an unexpected attraction, their budding romance encounters a big hurdle when she learns he’s working for the company behind those development plans.

“As Christmas draws near, Olivia rallies the community to save the market after securing a delay to the final decision,” reads the synopsis. “Amid the holiday magic, Grayson and Olivia’s romance blossoms despite being on seemingly opposite sides of the deal. Together, they must find a way to merge their dreams and save the market, discovering that, in order to endure, love — like art — requires taking a leap of faith.”



‘Snowbound for the Holidays’



On Saturday, July 18 viewers are invited to enjoy “Snowbound for the Holidays.” Vanessa Lengies stars as Cassidy Evergreen, manager of her family’s chain of boutique hotels. She’s sent to evaluate a charming ski lodge in a small mountain town, whose handsome owner, Trey Sanderson (Marcus Rosner) has been struggling to keep the place afloat.

Hallmark Steven Huszar and Katherine Barrell in a scene from ‘O Little Christmas Market’

As Cassidy finds herself becoming enmeshed in the town’s charming holiday traditions, she also finds herself falling for Trey. She winds up forced to make a choice between her loyalty to her family and her burgeoning romance with Trey.



‘Love Under the Mistletoe’



Finally, Hallmark Channel’s 2026 edition of Christmas in July closes out with “Love Under the Mistletoe.” Starring Hallmark veterans Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman), this film embraces a family Hallmark holiday premise.

Hallmark Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman in Hallmark’s ‘Love Under the Mistletoe’



“Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe,” reads the synopsis.

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A Successful Summertime Tradition

Hallmark Channel debuted the first Christmas in July back in 2012, and it’s remained a popular programming stunt ever since. Originally an opportunity to rerun some of the network’s Christmas movies from the previous holiday season, “Christmas in July” proved to be so successful that Hallmark eventually began commissioning all-new Christmas movies to be aired in the summer for what proved to be a wildly successful marketing opportunity.

“Christmas in July was an immediate hit and the franchise has continued to build momentum as more people discover the programming event each July,” Randy Pope, Hallmark Channel’s senior vice president of programming and development, told E! News.