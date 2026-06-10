Brendan Penny Adopts Adorable Rescue Pup From His Hallmark Movie Set

When Brendan Penny arrived on the set of his new Hallmark movie, “Texas Two Step,” he didn’t realize he’d be delivering TWO happily ever afters — the one in the movie (we assume, given this is Hallmark!) and one for a sweet rescue pup named Greta.

In a social media video posted by Hallmark Channel on June 9, 2026, the actor revealed that he fell in love with the pup while filming the movie, and took her home with him!

Brendan Penny Decided to Adopt Rescue Pup As Soon As He Heard She Was Available

Penny stars with Heather Hemmens in “Texas Two Step,” premiering on June 13. He appeared on set in the video posted to Hallmark Channel’s social media accounts, starting by introducing himself as “a bit of a pet lover.”

“My family, we’re just huge pet people,” the dad of two beamed, while footage of a scruffy black puppy was shown. “And there’s this beautiful little dog that plays in the movie, and I actually just came out — I hadn’t been in a scene with her — but I came out from filming and was like, ‘If I see a puppy, I’m going to the puppy.”

He did, indeed, see Greta and went over to give her some love, noting, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so cute. What’s her name?'”

The woman working with Greta told Penny that the dog was going to be in the movie, but was “actually up for adoption.”

“And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll take her,'” Penny quipped, noting that the woman thought maybe he misunderstood — but he affirmed he actually did want to take Greta home with him!

“So, the producer, we talked and (Greta) is getting on a plane with me in two days when I wrap, and she’s coming home,” Penny smiled. “And my family is super excited (for) little Greta, another member of our family! So it’s gonna be pretty awesome.”

Penny is not only an animal lover, but a nature photographer with an incredible eye, occasionally posting his photos, from a dog on the beach to soaring eagles.

Fans Are Totally Swooning Over Brendan Penny’s Big Heart & Greta’s Happy Ending

Hallmark Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens in “Texas Two Step”

Understandably, fans have been losing their minds over the cuteness overload of Penny’s big heart — and Greta getting so lucky to find a loving family.

“Oh the pup is so cute oh wait so is Brendan,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Looking forward to this one”

Another gushed, “These are the updates we need these days!! ❤️” while someone else asked, “Why is that guy just so perfect????”

One fan wrote, “Love that you instantly adopted her, so sweet💕”

In a post from Penny on May 22, he made sure fans knew he not only got a great dog out of his time filming, but a great movie, too! He wrote on Instagram, “I am so proud and excited for y’all to see this one. It’s absolutely fantastic and fun!”

In “Texas Two Step,” Hemmens plays Olivia, who “returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing,” per Hallmark’s synopsis.

Catch Penny, Hemmens AND Greta on June 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. “Texas Two Step” will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.