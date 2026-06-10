Hallmark Star Stacey Farber Celebrates Special Man in Her Life to Mark Milestone Moment

Stacey Farber is counting her lucky stars that she still has a very special man in her life. The Hallmark star recently spent time with her grandfather, Bob, on his 103rd birthday. The actress gushed about the privilege of doing that and praised a man she loves more than anything.

Stacey Farber Celebrates Grandfather Bob on His 103rd Birthday

Taking to Instagram, Farber shared several photos to express her love for her grandfather, Bob. Two of the photos featured Farber visiting him on his birthday with oysters and beer, while another was a throwback of the two of them together. The final photo featured a black-and-white photo of Farber’s beloved grandfather from back in the day.

“Here I am, at 38, splitting a beer and east coast oysters (and Chinese food and coconut cream pie) with one of my best friends on his 103rd birthday. How lucky are we? My grandpa! My grandpa. The man I hid from in my basement when he’d come over, when I was four, because he was too tall. He’s lived through so many firsts for not only him, but for our world,” the “I’ll Be Seeing You” star began her lengthy caption about her grandfather.

Farber went on to reveal all the firsts her grandfather had lived through, such as airplane travel, the invention of televisions and computers, the Internet, and various medicines.

“At his 100th birthday, a few years ago, I asked him what the most impressive innovation he’d witnessed in his lifetime was, and he answered me without hesitation: “Penicillin”. Born in the wake of the pandemic that ended in 1920, the Spanish Flu, he lived 100 years more, surviving Covid. Now, he makes me laugh everyday on FaceTime,” she gushed.

The Hallmark star admitted she has been asked about her grandfather over the years. Farber revealed that Bob retired from pediatric medicine at age 93 and reassured everyone that Bob is doing great.

Art Imitates Life For Hallmark Star Stacey Farber

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Most recently, Farber appeared in the Hallmark movie “I’ll Be Seeing You,” in which her character, Amy, takes an unexpected road trip and a trip down memory lane with her grandmother Vivien (Christine Ebersole). They were joined by Mark (Tyler Hynes), the director of Vivien’s nursing home and Vivien’s best friend, Sue (BJ Harrison). Stories were told, and memories were made on the trip as Mark and Amy soaked in every second of learning from Vivien and Sue.

Hynes admitted the inspiration behind the film was his love for learning from the generation that came before him. It was the film’s theme, as was the privilege of growing older. Farber echoed those sentiments in her post celebrating her grandfather.

“Joy exists at 103—if we are lucky genetically but also if we are committed to claiming it. I’ve watched him embody it, radiating it fully and honestly. And yes, of course, I’m taking notes for us. I am. The privilege of my life, I think, is growing older, with him,” Farber ended her beautiful tribute.

Lea Thompson, who starred with Farber on “The Spencer Sisters,” showed up in the comments to express her love for Farber and Bob. Hynes also jumped into the comments to leave a crown emoji.

There was no shortage of love for Farber and Bob on the social media share, and it was so sweet to see.