Nikki DeLoach Calls Three Fan-Favorite Hallmark Stars Her ‘Family’ in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Nikki DeLoach is celebrating some of the people who mean the most to her.

The actress recently took to social media to share a tribute honoring three of her fellow Hallmark stars for their recent birthdays, sharing a touching message that highlighted just how much they mean to her. Fans know Andrew Walker, Kimberley Sustad, and Jonathan Bennett for their many beloved projects and on-screen camaraderie, but DeLoach’s post offered fans a sweet glimpse at the close friendships they’ve all built off-screen.

Fans Celebrate Three Very Special Birthdays Alongside DeLoach

“Three loves of my life had birthdays recently. It’s hard to imagine they haven’t been in my life since birth,” DeLoach wrote in her June 10 Instagram post dedicated to Walker, Sustad, and Bennett. Sustad’s birthday is on May 27, Walker’s birthday is on June 9, and Bennett’s birthday is on June 10.

She continued, “Andrew, Kim and Jonathan, you are family. Some of my favorite life memories have been made with you and because of you. Here’s to a magical, joyful, prosperous year. You are deserving of so much goodness. I cannot wait to cheer you on and bear witness to the minutes and moments of this next trip around the sun. Love you all endlessly.”

“Please join me in wishing these three wonderful humans the happiest of happy birthdays!!” DeLoach concluded. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @awalkk35@kimberleysustad and @jonathandbennett!!”

So, Hallmark fans did exactly that and joined DeLoach in sending the three stars some birthday love:

“The community you guys have created is so wonderful and special for all your fans.”

“HB to all! You have amazing friends. You are amazing also, so I guess that is why!”

“Aww you are all what makes hallmark wonderful!! Happy Birthday!!!”

“@nikdeloach I absolutely love your circle of family , Happiest of Birthday wishes to these wonderful souls @awalkk35 , @jonathandbennett and @kimberleysustad . I had the best time meeting all of you and making my own memories with them and you … 💜💜💜 may you all continue to be blessed. Much love and respect ❤️❤️❤️”

Projects & Fan Experiences the Four Hallmark Faves Have Been In

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While pairings among DeLoach, Walker, Sustad, and Bennett have previously shared the screen in various projects for the network, the quartet have never been in a Hallmark movie or series as a whole group.

However, all four actors feature as themselves on the high seas in the 2025–2026 Hallmark unscripted series, “Christmas at Sea.” The docu-series follows Hallmark super-fans as they “celebrate the holidays aboard a Christmas cruise to the tropics, filled with festive fun and celebrity surprises,” per Hallmark Channel. It is co-hosted by DeLoach and Bennett and features a massive lineup of network favorite actors, including Walker and Sustad.

All four actors have also teamed up for the network’s live tours, such as the Hallmark Stars Live event series hosted by DeLoach.

DeLoach and Walker starred together in the 2020 movie “Sweet Autumn” and have teamed up as the leads of the “Curious Caterer” mystery film series.

While Walker and Sustad have never starred opposite one another in a romantic pairing for the network, both actors appeared in the 2022 hit “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which Walker starred in and Sustad co-wrote alongside another one of the film’s main stars, Paul Campbell. Sustad also made an on-screen cameo as a doctor.