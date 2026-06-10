Hallmark Star Victor Webster Announces Return to the ‘Charmed’ World With Exciting 2027 Plans

While he’s now known for his work with Hallmark, actor Victor Webster was always a leading man. The actor is heading back into the world that introduced him to a whole new wave of fans. And honestly, it seems like “Charmed” viewers are more than ready to follow him there.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, June 8, 2026, Victor Webster revealed that he’ll be attending a fan convention early next year. For longtime fans of “Charmed,” the announcement is a fun full-circle moment for the actor who played Coop during the series’ final season.

And yes, the excitement in his message? Very real.

Victor Webster is Headed to His First ‘Charmed’ Convention

Webster didn’t just drop the news; he showed up with a full-on video message for fans, and it’s giving pure enthusiasm from start to finish.

“Hey there, so I just wanted to come on here and announce that I am going to the Witches and Slayers Convention.”

He then broke down the event a bit more, leaning into the playful tone fans know him for while setting the scene for what’s to come.

“Witches and Slayers Convention in Paris, France. There you friends, come on and have a little cappuccino and croissant with me. Horrible French accent. You get the point. It’s going to be amazing.”

From there, he made sure to lock in the details for anyone planning ahead, emphasizing when and where the convention will take place.

“It’s February 27th, 28th of 2027. So next year, next February, right after my birthday, come out to Paris. The Witches and Slayers Convention. Go to unionconventions.fr for France. unionconventions.fr.”

He then shifted into what fans can actually expect once they get there, outlining the kind of convention experience attendees will have.

“I’m going to be there. We’re going to be signing autographs, meet and greets, group shots, selfies, all the stuff that you do in conventions.”

Webster Played Coop on ‘Charmed’ Season 8

And finally, Webster tied it all back to his connection to the fandom and his excitement about joining the event for the first time.

“We’re just going to have an amazing time with a bunch of people from Charmed. I was on Charmed for the last season as Coop, if you didn’t know. And this is my first Charmed convention. So I’m really excited. This is going to be great. So come on out and check out.”

Yep, you read that right. Even though Coop remains one of the more memorable late-series additions, this will actually be Webster’s first time attending a “Charmed” convention.

He also gave a written version of the info. captioning the post:

“I’m super excited to announce that I’m going to the Witches and Slayers convention in Paris France, February 27/28, 2027. Go to unionconventions.fr for more information. Can’t wait to see you there #charmed #charmedforever #coop”

Let’s be real: this is the kind of fan event that thrives on nostalgia, cast reunions, and a whole lot of emotional “I can’t believe I’m actually here” energy.

Fans & Friends Are Already Showing Up

Webster’s announcement didn’t stay quiet for long. The comment section basically turned into a mini fan convention of its own.

Among the familiar names chiming in was actress Danica McKellar, who wrote: “Bonne chance et felicitations! 😍”

Fans also jumped in with their own mix of excitement and heartfelt reactions.

One viewer shared their Hallmark love saying, “I am right now watching a movie you starred in for Hallmark, called ‘A Harvest Wedding’! 📺”

Another added, “😮 wow!!! What a great opportunity! ❤️🙌🙌🙌”

There were also plenty of “wish I could be there” comments, with one fan writing, “I really wish I could be there with you ❤️XOXOXOXO”

And of course, there’s always that one detail fans notice that the rest of us miss. One comment pointed out Webster’s beloved dog in the background saying, “Thank you for the video! Saw Nova walk by in the background!!👍😄😍”

Honestly, the mix of excitement, nostalgia, and casual chaos is exactly what you’d expect from a fandom still very much alive and kicking.

Why ‘Charmed’ Still Has a Hold on Fans

Getty Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Holly Marie Combs for “Charmed” in 1999

The original “Charmed” aired on The WB (which later merged with UPN to become The CW) from 1998 to 2006 and followed three sisters who discover they are powerful witches destined to battle evil while trying to live normal lives. It ran for eight seasons and built a loyal fanbase that hasn’t really gone anywhere.

A modern reboot later aired on The CW from 2018 to 2022, but the original series still holds a strong nostalgic pull for longtime viewers who grew up with the Halliwell sisters.

Webster joined the original series in its final season as Coop, a Cupid assigned to help Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) find love again, and his storyline quickly became part of the show’s emotional wrap-up.

For fans who want to revisit that era before the convention rolls around, the full original series is available to stream on Peacock.

And honestly? With Webster stepping back into the fandom spotlight, it feels like “Charmed” is having one of those quiet-but-not-really comebacks where nostalgia does most of the heavy lifting.

Because let’s be real: twenty years later, fans are still showing up.