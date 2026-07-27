‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Live Recap & Spoilers – 7/26/2026

We have arrived at “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 premiere, as we have eight new teams making their way through the Great Smoky Mountains. These new teams on “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026 will all be competing to win the $50,000 grand prize. Host Tyler Florence is back for another season, guiding these teams through the challenges and obstacles of this road trip. Who got eliminated on “The Great Food Truck Race” tonight? Find out in our “The Great Food Truck Race” live recap below.

‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Premiere

For the “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 premiere, the sweet and savory teams will kick things off by creating music-inspired dishes in Music City. From there, the teams will race to Broadway for a chaotic sales day. Guest judge Maneet Chauhan will help Tyler make decisions in tonight’s elimination.

A new twist for Season 19 is that the bottom two teams will compete in a Taste Redemption Battle. This will give the teams one last chance to prove to the judges they deserve to stay in the competition. The teams will all be fighting to be named the winner of “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19. Find out who got eliminated on “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026 tonight below in our live recap!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 26 Live Recap – Premiere Episode

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Season 19 Begins

The teams are in Nashville, Tennessee, and Tyler greets them. It’s Music City. This season, the bottom sales team will not be eliminated. The bottom two teams will go head-to-head in a redemption challenge that is all about taste!

Time for the First Challenge

For this first challenge, the teams will have 45 minutes to create a dish that represents their favorite genre of music, since it’s Music City. Since this is savory versus sweet, once the dishes are done, Tyler will not taste each dish. Instead, the four savory teams and four sweet teams will taste each other’s dishes. They will have to decide which dish is the best among them.

From there, Tyler will taste the best Savory dish and the best Sweet dish. Whichever dish Tyler picks as the best will win an advantage for each of the four teams on that side (sweet or savory).

Cooking Time

For Grounds Donut House, they have come up with their idea. However, the truck is too hot, so the donuts didn’t proof. They aren’t able to cook them, so they will fry them. However, the fryer is not on, so the oil isn’t hot.

For Big & Bear’s Cannolis, they are making the shells, but struggling. They are too thick, so needing to fix them and get the shells down soon. Waffadilla is a food truck specializing in turning a waffle into a quesadilla. They are using too much power, so they blew circuits and the generator went out. This turns off the Insta-Pot, so the chicken isn’t cooking properly. They have now blown the generator three times, so they need to figure something out! They turned off some breakers and are trying to get their dish cooked.

Deadproof Pizza Co. is using a truck they’ve never used before. They are trying to get used to the ovens for their pizzas, but their oil is too heavy and is weighing things down. They are burning the pizzas.

Grounds Donut House is still struggling with the overproofed donuts. They are now trying to use a wafflemaker to make the donuts. Bug & Bear’s Cannolis are struggling with their filling now, which takes hours to make. It’s too liquid and no real fix in the time they have left.