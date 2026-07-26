‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 19 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far & Where To Watch

We are back with season 19 of “The Great Food Truck Race,” as the teams are making their way through the Great Smoky Mountains for one of the most exciting seasons yet. Host Tyler Florence will guide the eight teams as they battle it out with bold flavors and fierce determination for a shot at food-truck fame and a $50,000 grand prize. Check out the Season 19 details below in our “The Great Food Truck Race” spoilers.

New Season of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’

For Season 19, the fan-favorite food competition series will have eight teams facing off against each other. This season is going to feature a savory versus sweet battle.

Florence will be pitting four trucks that specialize in sweet dishes against four trucks that specialize in savory dishes. Each of them has a chance at winning

They will hit the road for a culinary road trip. Each of them has a chance at winning the $50,000 prize. However, there will be some unexpected detours along the way.

Florence will challenge these teams on this road trip. They will be asked to cook, sell, and strategize their way through a route that starts in Nashville and will end at legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Where to Watch ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Premiere

For “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19, it premieres on Sunday, July 26 at 9/8c on Food Network.

For those not able to watch the premiere live, all new episodes will be available to stream the next day on discovery+ and HBO Max.

New Taste Redemption Battle Round

Typically, the team with the lowest amount of money earned during the challenge will be sent home. Things are about to change for Season 19.

After each weekly challenge is complete, the bottom two teams will face off against each other in a new Taste Redemption Battle. No details have been given regarding this new round, but the teams will fight it out to see who earns the right to stay and who heads home.

When Will ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 19 Finale Air?

The season will come to an end with an action-packed finale on Sunday, September 6th at 9/8c.

The Season 19 finale will take place at the legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. After all the challenges this season, a winner will be crowned in Louisville, taking home the life-changing $50,000 grand prize.

The Great Food Truck Race’ 2026 Teams

For this new season, there will be eight teams competing for the $50,000 prize. Four of the teams specialize in sweet dishes and four of the teams specialize in savory dishes. The teams are:

Bug & Bear’s Cannoli from Los Angeles, California – The team members are Joseph Serpico, Matthew Wilson, and Dina Pecci.

– The team members are Joseph Serpico, Matthew Wilson, and Dina Pecci. Cason Funnel Cakes from Richmond, Virginia – The team members are Terrance Cason, Andre Cason, and Morris Green.

– The team members are Terrance Cason, Andre Cason, and Morris Green. Deadproof Pizza Co. from Derry, New Hampshire – The team members are Thomas Lomanno, Dante Marino, and Lisa Bosteels.

– The team members are Thomas Lomanno, Dante Marino, and Lisa Bosteels. Grounds Donut House from Bronx, New York – The team members are Carmela Varotta, Gabriella Amoroso, and Stephanie Hill.

– The team members are Carmela Varotta, Gabriella Amoroso, and Stephanie Hill. Hele Rolls from Kapolei, Hawaii – The team members are Brittany Lopez, Jasmine Milam, and Mari Wills.

– The team members are Brittany Lopez, Jasmine Milam, and Mari Wills. Jollof Bowl from Baltimore, Maryland – The team members are Ethel Kamara, Andrea Kamara, and Lekan Oketunji.

– The team members are Ethel Kamara, Andrea Kamara, and Lekan Oketunji. Stuph’d Beignets & Burgers from New Orleans, Louisiana – The team members are Dionne Lewis, Duana Lawrence, and Sherman Clarke.

– The team members are Dionne Lewis, Duana Lawrence, and Sherman Clarke. Waffadilla from Hampshire, Illinois – The team members are Shawn Peterson, Madison Peterson, and Gavin Mari.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 premieres tonight at 9/8c on Food Network. New episodes of “The Great Food Truck Race” will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.