We know summer is winding down when we start talking about “The Great Food Truck Race” returning to Food Network. A new season of “The Great Food Truck Race” 2026 premieres soon, as new teams will be taking on a whole new set of challenges from host Tyler Florence. So, when does “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 start? Find out the Season 19 premiere details below in our ‘The Great Food Truck Race” spoilers.

When Is ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 19 Premiere?

Get ready, as the reality TV competition is headed back to our screens for another battle of the food trucks, but this time with a twist. Food Network announced the premiere date for this show.

For this new season, “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 will premiere on Sunday, July 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. New episodes will air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and then will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

New Twist for Season 19

For Season 19, host Tyler Florence is back for another go-round. He will lead these teams across the Great Smoky Mountains.

Things will get started in Nashville. The food trucks will make stops along the way in cities that have vibrant food scenes. Each week, the teams will have to prove their cooking expertise, marketing savvy, and selling skills in themed challenges to beat their rivals.

In a new twist, the bottom two teams each week will go head-to-head in a taste redemption battle to see who earns the right to stay and who heads home.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 will come to an end with an action-packed finale on Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The finale will take place from the legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville. Only one truck can win and take home the $50,000 grand prize.

Who Won ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ Season 18?

As we start a new season of “The Great Food Truck Race,” let’s take a quick look back at who won Season 18.

All of the battles and challenges led us to the final two teams: Good Fortune Company and Nishaan. The final two teams would be making their way to Norfolk, Virginia, where they would serve soldiers stationed at their base.

During Day 1, the teams were tasked with serving the soldiers at the Navy base. The soldiers were given $20 in USO bucks to spend at the food trucks. The team that earned the most USO bucks would be able to convert those USO bucks to actual money.

During Day 2, the trucks had to create a signature 2.0 format. The first task of the season had them creating their signature dishes. Now, it’s time to make a signature 2.0 dish, which is elevating them even higher.

In the end, Good Fortune Company won both of the challenges. However, it all came down to sales. Nishaan came out on top with sales and ended up being the winner of “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 18.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 19 premieres on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the next day on HBO Max.