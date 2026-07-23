Frankie Grande Calls Out ‘Big Brother 28’ Anti-Drag Comments

A conversation caught on the “Big Brother 28” live feeds has sparked a strong reaction from former houseguest Frankie Grande.

Grande, who competed on Season 16 of the CBS reality competition in 2014, spoke out after comments made by current houseguests Kamu Kirk and Rick Devens during a conversation over the weekend.

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Grande’s reaction also comes as his close friend Jason De Puy, better known as Salina EsTitties, is competing on the current season after previously appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

What Happened on the Live Feeds?

The conversation reportedly began after houseguest Drew Campbell wore unicorn-themed pajamas.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Devens, a former “Survivor” contestant, commented on the pajamas and asked, “Are those dudes dressed in women’s clothes?”

Kirk, an MMA fighter, then said that he had also been asked to wear the pajamas but declined.

“I was with them, I’m like, I’m not doing that, bro,” Kirk said, before adding, “Not until Jason is (Head of Household).”

Kirk then referenced De Puy, who competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” under the name Salina EsTitties.

“I said, ‘Bro, miss me with the drag stuff. Miss me. I’m still an MMA guy, and I have an image to uphold,” Kirk said.

Devens responded by telling Kirk that was “tough.”

The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans watching the live feeds and eventually reached Grande, who shared his reaction on social media.

Frankie Grande Responds

Grande initially expressed strong criticism of the conversation, calling out both Kirk and Devens.

“Um. What the f— is this horses—t?! Get these homophobic bigots out of the f—ing house IMMEDIATELY,” Grande wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Both of them. Ew, this conversation makes me sick to my stomach. I’m disgusted.”

Grande also expressed his frustration that the conversation had taken place in the same house where his friend De Puy is currently competing.

However, Grande later clarified his position regarding Devens after revisiting the available footage.

“Ok. I concede there is not enough info in the clip to understand Deven’s motivations,” Grande wrote. “Hopefully he was just [tapping] into Kamu’s energy for game reasons.”

Grande maintained his criticism of the broader comments, adding, “Regardless, men behaving in a repulsed or shocked way when a man dresses feminine or in women’s clothing is homophobic. Period.”

On Tuesday, Grande also responded to another clip of the exchange on social media, describing the interaction as “homophobia incarnate.”

The comments have continued to generate discussion among fans of the long-running reality competition.

Entertainment Weekly reported that representatives for “Big Brother” were contacted for comment regarding Kirk’s remarks and Grande’s response.

The situation comes as De Puy continues his run on “Big Brother 28.” The reality star first became known to a wider audience through “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 and later competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11.”

De Puy entered the “Big Brother” house following his elimination from the “Drag Race” competition, where he gained new fans and was reportedly considered among the wildcard contenders for a potential return to the competition.

As the “Big Brother 28” season continues, the exchange has become another topic of conversation among viewers, with viewers now watching to see whether the comments have any impact inside the house.