’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten’s Daughter Says Family Is Racing to Bring Sumit Singh to the U.S. Amid ALS Battle

Since making their TLC debut on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” in 2019, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have shared every high and low of their unconventional love story. In May, the couple revealed to People that Slatten had been diagnosed with ALS after learning the news in December 2025.

Now Slatten’s daughter, Christina, is sharing an update on the family’s urgent efforts to bring Singh to the United States on an emergency visa so that Slatten can receive the specialized care she needs following her ALS diagnosis.

Jenny Slatten’s Daughter Christina Gives Update on Plan to Bring Sumit Singh to the U.S.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, July 22, Jenny Slatten’s daughter, Christina, stated she and her family are doing what they can to get Slatten’s husband, Sumit Singh, to the U.S. amid her mom’s ALS battle. However, the process has not been easy.

“We have started the visa process for Sumit to come to the U.S. to bring my mom so that she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance,” Christina began.

Slatten’s daughter shared that doctors told her mom she could not travel from India to the U.S. alone because of her diagnosis. “Sumit has become her full-time caregiver as her husband,” she shared, adding that she will also be going to India soon to help her mom and stepdad.

Explaining the process to get Singh to the U.S., Christina said that he applied for an “emergency tourist spousal visa” instead of a green card because it is “a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now.”

She continued, “They’re not making it easy for anyone. So we’re going the tourist route.”

Christina said that Singh is now waiting for an appointment from the Indian consulate, sharing, “There has been no update to when that will happen.”

In the caption of her post, she asked “90 Day Fiancé” fans to send positive thoughts and prayers that Singh’s emergency visa will be approved.

“Please keep this process in your prayers. Put it out into the universe. Send good juju, there is absolutely no guarantees that he will get approved. But we’ve done everything asked. So let’s all stay positive and keep HOPE 🙏🙏💙💙,” she wrote.

Slatten & Singh Share How They Learned of Her ALS Diagnosis

After sharing Slatten’s diagnosis with People in May, the couple detailed how they discovered that the reality star had ALS. According to Singh, he first noticed a change in his wife in December 2024, when she choked “badly” on water and had trouble swallowing.

Soon after, he noticed Slatten’s speech had begun to slow, and there were times when she refused to speak. “That’s when we knew something was wrong,” she told the outlet.

When Slatten flew to the U.S. for a “90 Day Fiancé” holiday party in December 2025, fans also noticed Slatten’s speech was slower; however, the couple didn’t think it was anything serious. It wasn’t until a fan suggested that Slatten could have ALS that Singh decided to research the disease. They also recalled that Slatten’s dad had died from ALS.

After going back to doctors, a second opinion revealed that Slatten was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, and that her progression was “slow.”

Now, the couple is trying to find more information on the disease and the best treatments. According to the Mayo Clinic, “there is no cure for this fatal disease, but research into new therapies is ongoing.”

Both Slatten and Singh have continued to provide fans with updates on Instagram and have created a GoFundMe to help with Slatten’s medical expenses.