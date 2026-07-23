Kendall Jenner Is ‘In Love’ With Jacob Elordi, Source Says

Kendall Jenner‘s relationship with Jacob Elordi appears to be getting more serious.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner has been telling close friends she’s “in love” with the actor. This comes after spending the past several months traveling together. The couple has been spotted in destinations including Hawaii, Japan and Elordi’s native Australia. These sightings fuel speculation that their romance continues to deepen.

The latest report comes after months of public sightings that have fueled interest in the couple’s relationship. While neither Kendall Jenner nor Jacob Elordi has shared many details publicly, fans have closely followed their appearances together as the pair has continued to spend time both in the United States and overseas. Their decision to keep much of their romance private has only added to the curiosity surrounding the relationship.

Source Says Kendall Jenner Feels Jacob Elordi Is ‘Everything She’s Been Looking For’

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner believes the relationship has exceeded her expectations.

“She feels like Jacob is everything she’s been looking for, and the past few months have felt like something out of a movie,” the source said. “She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. He brings out a side of her that even surprises her.”

The insider also described Elordi as attentive throughout their relationship. They said he consistently looks out for Jenner during their time together.

“He’s always carrying Kendall’s bag, opening doors for her, making sure she feels taken care of,” the source told the outlet.

Entertainment Tonight noted that the couple has traveled together to several destinations, including Hawaii, Japan and Elordi’s home country of Australia. Those trips have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans pointing to the vacations as a sign that the relationship has continued to grow.

Although Jenner and Elordi have largely stayed out of the spotlight as a couple, they have been photographed together on multiple occasions during recent months. Their low-key approach has stood in contrast to the intense public attention that often surrounds both stars’ personal lives.

Getty Jacob Elordi

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Happy for Her Sister

The source suggested Jenner’s inner circle has noticed a positive change in her since the relationship began.

While Kendall Jenner has generally kept her dating life more private than some members of her famous family, those closest to her reportedly believe Jacob Elordi has had a meaningful impact. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner has been especially happy to see her sister enjoying the relationship.

“Kylie is thrilled to see Kendall like this, and she’s really hoping it lasts,” the insider said.

For now, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continue to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye, choosing not to comment on the latest reports. Still, the couple’s recent travels and repeated public outings have kept fans invested in their romance.

Whether or not the relationship reaches the next milestone, Entertainment Tonight’s source says Jenner feels happier than she has in a long time. As the pair continues spending time together around the world, many fans will likely be watching to see what comes next for the high-profile couple.