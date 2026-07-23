Who Has Won ‘Project Runway’? Full List of Winners by Season

For over two decades, “Project Runway” has turned up-and-coming fashion designers into household names. The Emmy-winning competition series premiered in 2004 and has challenged contestants to create runway-ready looks under some pretty intense deadlines. This is all while trying to impress a panel of industry experts. While many of the designers on the show have gone on to successful careers, there can only be one winner each season. Now that Season 22 is underway on Freeform, we are taking a look at every “Project Runway” winner from past seasons.

Season 1 (2004-2005): Jay McCarroll

There always has to be a first, and for “Project Runway,” that title goes to Jay McCarroll, who was known for his bold, theatrical designs. He won the first season of the show, but famously declined the cash prize because of contractual obligations attached to the victory.

Season 2 (2005-2006): Chloe Dao

Chloe Dao is a Houston-based designer. She became the first woman to win “Project Runway” during its second season. She currently runs her own label and mentors young designers.

Season 3 (2006): Jeffrey Sebelia

Season 3 came with a controversial finale. However, it was Jeffrey Sebelia and his edgy, rock-inspired aesthetic that helped him win. He has since designed clothing for celebrities and even launched a children’s fashion collection.

Season 4 (2007-2008): Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano, need I say more? He won Season 4 at 21 years old, has gone on to do amazing things in the fashion world, and now serves as a mentor for the designers on “Project Runway.”

Season 5 (2008): Leanne Marshall

Leanne Marshal is known for her flowing, feminine gowns. It helped her win Season 5 of the show, after which she built a successful bridal and eveningwear business.

Season 6 (2009): Irina Shabayeva

Irina Shabayeva impressed the “Project Runway” judges with her polished, luxury-inspired collections. It impressed them so much that she went on to win Season 6.

Season 7 (2010): Seth Aaron Henderson

Seth Aaron Henderson has a modern take on urban fashion. It helped him win Season 7. He was later brought back for “Project Runway All Stars,” and he won again. Since the show, he has started incorporating sustainable and vegan materials into his collections.

Season 8 (2010): Gretchen Jones

Gretchen Jones has to be one of the show’s most debated winners. She actually stepped away from designing clothes full-time after the show. She got her MBA and focuses on business strategy, creative consulting, and leadership development.

Season 9 (2011): Anya Ayoung-Chee

Anya Ayoung-Chee is a former Miss Trinidad and Tobago. She won Season 9 despite having limited sewing experience when the competition first started. She has since expanded into fashion, entrepreneurship, and other projects throughout the Caribbean.

Season 10 (2012): Dmitry Sholokhov

Dmitry Sholokhov has amazing tailoring skills, which helped him dominate Season 10. He also returned for a season of “Project Runway All Stars” and won. Dmitry designs contemporary womenswear while working with fashion companies.

Season 11 (2013): Michelle Lesniak

Michelle Lesniak competed in the show’s first-ever team season. Her edgy aesthetic stood out and helped her win Season 11. She would come back to compete on “Project Runway All Stars,” and now works as an independent fashion designer.

Season 12 (2013): Dom Streater

Dom Streater was known for her colorful prints and artistic vision. It earned her the victory during Season 12. She would later return and compete on Season 5 of “Project Runway All Stars,” which she also won.

Season 13 (2014): Sean Kelly

Sean Kelly became famous for his innovative color-changing finale collection. It helped him win Season 13. Kelly has continued working internationally while developing custom fashion.

Season 14 (2015): Ashley Nell Tipton

Another history maker here, as Ashley Nell Tipton won Season 14 of “Project Runway.” She did this while being the first designer to win with a plus-size finale collection. Ashley remains an advocate for size-inclusive fashion while designing apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products.

Season 15 (2016): Erin Robertson

Erin Robertson had a playful, colorful style that helped her win Season 15. Since the show, she has collaborated with major brands, launched new collections, and continues to create bold fashion and textile designs.

Season 16 (2017): Kentaro Kameyama

Kentaro Kameyama is a Japanese designer who impressed the judges with his elegant, artistic collections. Since winning Season 16, he has continued making fashion while also composing music and pursuing other creative projects.

Season 17 (2019): Sebastian Grey

For Season 17, “Project Runway” returned to Bravo after appearing on Lifetime. Sebastian Grey was able to win the season thanks to his sophisticated tailoring and impeccable craftsmanship. He now owns his own fashion label, which specializes in luxury womenswear and custom designs.

Season 18 (2019-2020): Geoffrey Mac

Geoffrey Mac won over viewers and the judges with his emotional story and boundary-pushing fashion. His leather-focused designs have since been worn by numerous celebrities.

Season 19 (2021): Shantall Lacayo

Shantall Lacayo is a Nicaraguan designer who became the show’s first Latin American winner. Since winning Season 19, she has grown her luxury fashion brand while presenting collections internationally.

Season 20 (2023): Bishme Cromartie

For the milestone 20th season of “Project Runway,” the show brought back all returning contestants. Bishme Cromartie originally competed on Season 17 and was a finalist. However, he came back for Season 20 and won the title. He has since continued growing his fashion label while dressing celebrities.

Season 21 (2025): Veejay Floresca

Veejay Floresca is a Filipino designer who also made history during Season 21 of the show. She became the first openly transgender person and first Filipino designer to win the franchise.

“Project Runway” Season 22 is currently airing on Freeform, so we will soon find out what name will be added to this list.