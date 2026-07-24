Sir David Beckham Wishes His Namesake Father a Happy 78th Birthday — ‘You Deserve It’

Superstar former professional soccer player and businessman Sir David Beckham has wished his namesake father a Happy Birthday.

David Edward Alan Beckham, who’s known informally as “Ted,” turns 78 today (per The Straits Times, he was 73 in 2021).

Per The Father Hood, Beckham credits his father with instilling a strong work ethic in him. He told the publication “he used to go out to work at six o’clock in the morning and often come home at nine o’clock at night.”

People also remind us that Beckham told the “Save Our Squad” docuseries that, “My dad was my inspiration, I wanted to win for him.” Beckham also wrote in his “My Side” autobiography that, “All the strengths in my game are the ones Dad taught me in the park 20 years ago.”

Suffice it to say, Beckham owes his father a lot. He took to social media to send him a wholesome birthday message.

David Beckham Tells His Dad ‘Have the Best Day’

Sir David Beckham posted his birthday tribute to his father on his Instagram account, sharing his message with his 87.8 million followers.

The post comprised a carousel of five photographs of David and Ted together. They vary from recent pictures to one taken when Beckham was a pre-adolescent young boy. In the second image, David is seen straightening his father’s tie for his 2021 marriage to solicitor Hilary Meredith.

Beckham’s caption on his post reads, “Happy Birthday dad Love you ❤️ Have the best day you deserve it x @tedbeckhamdavid ❤️.”

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post. There, they sent Ted their own birthday wishes.

Beckham’s Followers Wish Ted a Happy Birthday

Getty Ted Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Sir David Beckham, and Sandra Beckham.

The comments section of David Beckham’s birthday post for his father, Ted Beckham, is teeming with messages from his fans and followers.

Irish soccer manager and former player Robbie Keane commented, “Happy birthday Ted ❤️.”

The businesswoman known as the “Eyebrow Queen,” Anastasia Soare, left a heart emoji.

One of Beckham’s followers wrote, “Happy birthday dad, Wish you all the best and God bless you 🥳.”

Another follower noted, “Your daughter looks like him amazing happy bday !!!”

One Instagram user proclaimed, “Both sweet and gorgeous❤️❤️.”

Presumably referring to the first photograph on the carousel — a recent homely picture of Beckham and his father embracing — somebody else said, “Happy Birthday Mr Beckham lovely to see a down to earth photo 🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂.”

“Happy Birthday David’s Dad! Credit to you for bringing up this absolute legend! We love your entire family… may the almighty continue blessing you all forever and always xxx,” wrote someone else.

Finally, one individual wrote, “I’m so happy to see you so joyful with your father and showing him such respect; it’s wonderful that you wished him a happy birthday. I hope you always remain happy with both your father and mother.🎉🎉🎉🍻🍻🍻”

We’d like to send our heartfelt birthday wishes to Ted Beckham as he turns 78. Moreover, we hope he has the most wonderful day spending time with his nearest and dearest.