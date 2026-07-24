New Pics Show Nicole Kidman Sharing Playful Moments With Businessman

Nicole Kidman is turning heads after new photos captured the Oscar winner enjoying a relaxing getaway with businessman Michael Reinstein in Italy.

The actress, 59, was photographed this week at the luxurious Belmond Splendido hotel in Portofino, where she spent time poolside with Reinstein, a private equity executive.

Kidman’s Playful Pics While on Vacation

The new images, first published by the Daily Mail, show the pair chatting, laughing and soaking up the sunshine while lounging together.

In several of the photos, Kidman and Reinstein appear completely at ease in each other’s company. The two were seen sipping Aperol Spritz beneath shaded umbrellas while enjoying the warm Italian weather.

One playful moment showed Reinstein lifting the brim of Kidman’s white sunhat as the pair smiled and laughed together.

Another image captured the actress giving him a high-five during their conversation. At another point, the pair appeared to lightly touch their toes while relaxing by the pool.

The Two Were Previously Spotted

Additional photos showed Reinstein leaning in closely as Kidman spoke, listening attentively while the two continued their conversation.

The latest sighting comes just days after the pair were photographed outside Kidman’s Portofino hotel.

In those earlier photos, obtained by Page Six, Kidman wore a silky cream camisole paired with a matching skirt while chatting with Reinstein outside her hotel.

The businessman, founder of Regent, kept things casual in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses. As he prepared to leave, he reached through the hotel’s decorative window grates toward the actress before the two exchanged smiles.

Neither Kidman nor Reinstein has publicly commented on their relationship, and it remains unclear whether the pair are simply friends or spending time together socially.

A source close to Kidman told the Daily Mail that the actress deserves happiness following a difficult chapter in her personal life.

“After everything she went through with Keith, she deserves to find happiness,” the source said. “She never thought her marriage wouldn’t work out and she tried as best as she could to keep her family intact.”

The insider added that Kidman remains focused on those closest to her.

“Her daughters are her best friends, and she seems really content in her life. She’s so easy to get along with and kind. She keeps her personal life extremely private.”

Kidman Ended Her Marriage to Keith Urban

The Italian vacation comes months after Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025, ending their marriage after nearly two decades together.

Two months after the filing, the “Practical Magic” star briefly addressed the split during an interview with Variety, explaining that her focus was on moving forward.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” Kidman said at the time.

She also emphasized the importance of family as she navigated the transition.

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.”

For now, Kidman appears to be enjoying a quiet European escape away from Hollywood. While the nature of her connection with Reinstein remains unknown, the newly released photos have certainly sparked conversation, with fans eager to see the actress smiling and seemingly enjoying herself during a picturesque getaway on the Italian Riviera.