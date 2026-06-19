Nicole Kidman Reportedly ‘Off the Market’ Months After Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman is reportedly off the market months after her divorce from Keith Urban.

The “Babygirl” actress, 58, parted ways with the former “American Idol” judge in 2025 after 19 years of marriage. Kidman and Urban’s divorce was finalized in January 2026.

Now, it appears Kidman’s time as a single woman may be over, as reports of a new man in her life have surfaced online.

Deuxmoi reported that Kidman has been quietly dating someone for the past few months.

“A source tells Deuxmoi that Nicole Kidman is allegedly dating a high-profile entertainment executive,” the outlet alleged. “We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months, and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye.”

Nicole Kidman’s Dating Rumors After Keith Urban Divorce

While the identity of Kidman’s rumored boyfriend has yet to be confirmed, previous reports have linked her to businessman Paul Salem, the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International.

In February, TMZ reported that the high-profile executive “had his eye” on the actress. The outlet added that the pair met through mutual friends and had met at several group gatherings.

However, sources close to Kidman shut down the rumors at the time. “She’s not dating,” an insider told Page Six. “She’s single and concentrating on her children.”

In March, Kidman admitted that she’s been doing well since her split from Urban.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” the actress told Variety. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.”

Kidman added that she’s opting not to speak further on other matters out of respect.

“Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she continued. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Fans React to Nicole Kidman’s Latest Dating Rumors

Meanwhile, Woman’s Day reported that Kidman’s friend, Reese Witherspoon, may have played a role in her new romance.

“Reese has been a big factor in helping Nicole regain her confidence and embrace this new chapter,” a source told the outlet. “It’s no secret she had the wind knocked out of her sails at the time of her divorce, but the friendship and support she’s had from her circle of friends has been immense, and she openly credits Reese with being a total rock at the very top of that support system.”

Getty Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

The source continued, “Reese’s fingerprints are all over this, and she’s very clearly cheering it on even if she didn’t actually play matchmaker per se.

One thing’s for sure: She’s been pushing Nicole for some time to put herself first, and dipping her toe back into the dating scene was a big part of that advice.”

Kidman’s latest dating rumors drew mixed reactions online. One fan commented, “Bless her, wishing her happiness after Keith Urban.”

Another wrote, “Nicole’s FOREVER man will find her! Nicole is FINALLY free. She WILL have her happy ending!”

Someone chimed in, “That’s my Gemini queen.”