Keith Urban Looks Ahead Amid Nicole Kidman’s Dating Buzz: Report

Keith Urban is reportedly “absolutely devastated” after his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, appeared to find new love.

The former “American Idol” judge has reportedly been affected by recent sightings of the “Babygirl” actress with businessman Michael Reinstein.

According to a report by Australian outlet New Idea, Kidman’s rumored new romance has “shredded Keith,” claiming the country star is still hoping for a reconciliation.

“Up until now, he still had hopes there might be a chance at a reconciliation,” a source told the outlet. “He’s absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again.”

Keith Urban Reflects on His Future as Nicole Kidman Sparks Dating Rumors: Source

The source alleged that Kidman’s rumored romance with the private equity investor has thrown Urban into an emotional tailspin.

“It has sent him into a tailspin, and all his friends are keeping a close eye on him. Everyone knows how upset he is, but they’re not going to let this get to him,” the source told the outlet.

Seeing Kidman seemingly moving on following their divorce reportedly prompted Urban to reassess his own romantic future.

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“If anything, it’s now freed him up to reboot his own post-divorce love life without worrying about upsetting anyone,” the source added. “He’s crushed, and the last thing he feels like is getting close to someone new, but he knows his ship with Nic has sailed.”

Earlier reports claimed Urban regrets the end of his marriage to Kidman and had hoped they might eventually reconcile.

“Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back,” a source told RadarOnline. “He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on. Nicole made it clear the marriage was over.”

Kidman Embraces Post-Divorce Life

Kidman and Urban finalized their divorce in January after ending their nearly 20-year marriage.

The “Lioness” star is now happily embracing her post-divorce life and enjoying being back on the dating scene, per New Idea.

“There’s no doubt Nicole’s happier than she’s been in years,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been dating a string of men since the spring with the full support of her sister and daughters, Sunday and Faith.”

Last week, Kidman was spotted with Reinstein outside her Portofino, Italy, hotel, sparking rumors of a new romance.

The actress was then photographed sipping on Aperol Spritzes while lounging poolside with the businessman, per Page Six.

On Thursday, Kidman and Reinstein were spotted together once again, this time in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the actress riding in the passenger seat of Reinstein’s black Ferrari after reportedly returning from a press tour in New York.

Prior to Kidman’s romance rumors with Reinstein, Deuxmoi reported that she’s off the market and quietly “dating a high-profile entertainment executive.”

“We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye,” the outlet added.