Bill Nye the Science Guy on Bucket List, Snoop Dogg & Backstreet Boys Stories

Bill Nye brought plenty of memorable moments to the red carpet at the “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” premiere. During interviews with Entertainment Tonight, the Science Guy shared stories about his dream destination, celebrity encounters and unexpected moments with music icons. The event arrives amid renewed attention on major premieres, including Zendaya and her memorable “Spider-Man” premiere appearances.

Bill Nye’s Bucket List Dream

According to Entertainment Tonight’s red carpet interview, Bill Nye revealed that the Galápagos Islands remain at the top of his travel wish list. He told the interviewer, “I want to go to the Galapagos Islands.” He explained that he has never visited the destination, even though he has studied and written about it.

The science educator said the location interests him because “that’s where evolution was really discovered and dialed in” by Charles Darwin. He also mentioned Alfred Wallace during the conversation before returning to his own travel goal.

When the interviewer suggested he “manifest” the trip, Bill Nye laughed and agreed. He responded, “That’s what the kids do. They don’t buy a ticket and go there. They manifest it.” He later added, “Manifest like crazy.”

Bill Nye’s Celebrity Encounters

A second Entertainment Tonight red carpet interview captured another memorable moment. Bill Nye shared his surprise after learning that Snoop Dogg wanted a photo with him.

“Snoop Dogg wants a picture with me. It’s the coolest thing!”

He explained that Snoop Dogg’s grandchildren may have watched his show, which made the interaction even more special. The meeting showed the wide appeal of his work across generations.

The interview also touched on other famous names involved in “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie.” According to Animation Magazine, the film features voices from performers including Jennifer Hudson, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg and Bill Nye. The publication also reported that the movie includes a large ensemble cast.

The Backstreet Boys Red Carpet Moment

During the second Entertainment Tonight interview, Bill Nye talked about briefly meeting the Backstreet Boys. He said they “hung out for two minutes” before joking about what they did together.

The moment involved a little dancing, with the science personality showing off his “jazz hands.”

“I’ve got dance moves. You kidding me? I’m an engineer.”

He also famously participated in Season 17 of “Dancing With The Stars” in 2013.

As reported by NickALive, “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” brings together a mix of returning characters and new voices. The animated adventure follows the PAW Patrol pups as they face dinosaurs and a dangerous volcanic threat on a mysterious island. The film is set to bring Bill Nye back to the big screen in a supporting voice role.

For fans watching the red carpet interviews, the biggest highlight was seeing Bill Nye share stories beyond his usual science-focused work. From a dream trip to the Galápagos Islands to meeting famous musicians, the conversations showed his enthusiasm for new experiences.

The science educator continues to connect with audiences through curiosity, humor and a love of learning. His latest interviews gave fans another look at the personality behind the famous science career. He joins other longtime Hollywood favorites like James Brolin, who continues to capture attention decades into his career.