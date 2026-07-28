Zendaya Stuns in Two Show-Stopping ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere Looks

Zendaya proved she remains one of Hollywood’s biggest red carpet stars with two unforgettable looks for the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premieres. The former Disney star delivered a dramatic fashion moment in Los Angeles before following it with a Spider-Man-inspired vintage look in Shanghai. The red carpet spotlight has also recently included Keke Palmer, who showcased her own bold take on modern celebrity fashion.

Zendaya’s Two Premiere Looks Take Center Stage

According to Hello!, the actress – who was runner-up in Season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars” – made a major impression at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Zendaya wore a striking black gown that featured a plunging neckline and a sculpted bodice. The design also included a dramatic ruffled skirt that flowed into a long train.

Zendaya wore a thigh-skimming silhouette that highlighted the bold shape of the dress. The look created a glamorous and confident red carpet moment. Sweeping satin details added extra drama to the outfit.

The styling continued the elegant theme. Her hair was slicked back with sculptural curls framing her forehead. She completed the look with diamond drop earrings and pointed black heels.

The Los Angeles appearance also featured fiancé Tom Holland. The actor chose a more classic style with a deep burgundy suit, red shirt, and navy tie. The pair posed together before joining the rest of the cast for premiere photos.

A Dramatic Hollywood Moment

As reported by Hello!, the Los Angeles event brought Zendaya together with the cast and creative team behind “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”. The premiere included appearances from Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal and other stars connected to the film.

The event highlighted the excitement surrounding the next chapter of the Marvel franchise. It also gave fans another memorable fashion moment from one of the movie’s leading stars.

The two appearances showed different sides of the actress’s style. One look focused on classic Hollywood glamour. The other embraced a more playful connection to the Spider-Man theme.

Shanghai Fashion Moment Adds a Spider-Man Twist

Something About Rocks highlighted how Zendaya continued her themed fashion approach at the Shanghai premiere. The actress wore an archival Atelier Versace mesh dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 couture collection.

Zendaya’s vintage-inspired approach included a rare David Webb spider brooch from the 1990s. The jewelry piece featured diamonds and a yellow sapphire center. The brooch also had articulated legs, adding a dramatic detail to the design.

The publication explained that the spider jewel was a highly sought-after piece. It had previously been available for a six-figure price. The accessory became the standout feature of the Shanghai outfit.

The look was completed with a Rolex watch. The actress became a Rolex ambassador in 2024 and has worn pieces from the brand at several public appearances.

Zendaya’s Spider-Man Style Continues

The “Spider-Man” press tour has shown Zendaya knows how to create memorable fashion moments. Her Los Angeles gown and Shanghai ensemble both reflected the world of the film while maintaining a high-fashion feel.

Zendaya balanced glamour and creativity across the two premieres. Each outfit had its own identity. The black gown delivered a powerful red carpet statement, while the spider brooch brought a unique connection to the character and movie.

Her choices have helped make every appearance feel like an event. Rather than repeating the same style, she has continued to experiment with different designs, textures and accessories.

Fans have come to expect bold fashion from the actress. With each appearance, Zendaya continues to show why her red carpet moments attract worldwide attention. She combines fashion, storytelling, and personal style to make each look stand out. The latest celebrity fashion highlights also include Shakira, who recently made a major statement with a show-stopping look.