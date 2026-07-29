Megan Moroney Emotional After She Cancels Concert: ‘It Hurts Me So Much’

On Tuesday, July 28, Megan Moroney was performing at Ball Arena in Denver when she had to cut her concert short after just three songs. The country musician later informed fans of the decision and gave them a heartfelt apology via her Instagram Stories.

Megan Moroney Apologizes to Fans Over Canceled Concert

“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make & I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote. “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight. I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

Moroney revealed that there would be another concert on August 27. “I will be back August 27, and all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled date refunds are available at the point of purchase,” she shared. She concluded her message with a heartfelt apology and sent her love to her fans.

Megan Moroney Concert Canceled

The Ball Arena announced the cancellation of the show on Tuesday night. In a statement on X, they wrote, “Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time. Please allow event staff to direct you to the nearest exit, and we will follow up with more information as soon as we’re able.”

The statement continues, “We will provide further updates as soon as possible at ballarena.com. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

While many fans are disappointed that they spent time and money to see Moroney perform, they will likely be relieved to hear that she is doing OK and will be back performing soon.

Moroney is currently performing as part of her “Cloud 9 Tour,” which began on May 29. Her last performance is scheduled for October 1 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The tour is in promotion of her third studio album, “Cloud 9,” which has received praise.

Megan Moroney Discusses ‘Cloud 9 Tour’

In her most recent Instagram post over the weekend, Moroney shared a collection of photos from one of her concerts, including a backstage look at her pink dress. She looks gorgeous! Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, writing, “Wow ur awesome,” “THE BEST NIGHT,” “a moment for the dress,” and “Literally the best day of my life.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 24, Moroney discussed her “Cloud 9 Tour.” The album has earned her the first spot on the Billboard 200. She revealed that the shows had “definitely exceeded” her expectations.

She also spoke about doing an arena tour, and the differences that came with this. “Honestly, it’s just been a lot more fun for me because I always had a vision of being able to maximize my creativity and my ideas, but at the smaller venues and that kind of thing, you can’t really do all of the fun bells and whistles,” she said. “On this arena tour, everything feels super intentional and thought out. It’s a very creative show. For that reason, I have more fun with it every single night because I’m getting to do everything I could ever want to do in a show.”