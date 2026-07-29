Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Share an Impassioned Divorce Update

“Summer House” personalities Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced in January 2026 that they were separating after four years of marriage. Since then, the Bravo stars have yet to file for divorce. Recently, during the “In the City” reunion, they gave an update on the filing.

During the second and final part of the reunion, Andy Cohen asked, “Any update on the actual divorce filing?” Batula was first to answer, stating that Cooke “did respond to my lawyer and with some requests.” After that, she shared that her ex wanted to do a “walk-away divorce,” but then stated that he’s “not just walking away, so I have to speak to my lawyer and get back to him.”

For context, according to The Divorce Field Guide, a walk-away divorce is a fast and simple divorce where neither partner seeks support from the other nor do they need property division.

Kyle Cooke Says Amanda Batula Needs To Move Her Items Before They Can Divorce

Getty Kyle Cooke

After Batula spoke about Cooke’s want of a “walk-away divorce” but “not just walking away,” he chimed in, stating that she needs to fully move her things out of his apartment. Then, some of their “In the City” costars joked that this is a necessary step in the process.

They both then admitted that her fully vacating his apartment wasn’t the only roadblock. Cooke stated, “There’s also some… like dog-related.” She added that “there’s also money stuff,” before he quipped, “I still pay your health insurance.”

From there, some of the cast confronted Cooke, saying he’s getting “a golden ticket” because the public once again “loves [him]” after he was “about to be canceled.” He responded, “God forbid I’m canceled for being in an unhappy marriage and being the guy in the divorce.”

Kyle Recently Opened Up About The Split

Getty Amanda Batula Getty

As mentioned, Cooke and Batula shared in January 2026 that they were going their separate ways. Since then, she’s engaged in a romantic relationship with their “Summer House” costar West Wilson, and he’s been linked to multiple women, including “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash and “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King.

Recently, he spoke to PEOPLE about their split. Regarding her moving, Cooke said, “She doesn’t move out until the beginning of November.” The “In the City” star continued, “When she finally did move out, we were creating separation, to make an effort with one another. So the idea was we go to couples therapy, and we go on a date every single week. Well, none of that happened. We weren’t really putting in any more effort or work into the marriage.”

Cooke also discussed the tipping point in their split after they’d agreed to attempt working things out. He revealed that she “bailed” on him for a New Year’s Eve event after they’d gotten into an argument. In retaliation, he stayed out much later than normal.

According to the DJ, “I’m not saying that was the right way to handle it, but at that point, I guess I was just almost pushing her away. And I guess that set the wheels in motion for her.” They then announced their split on January 19.